A National Health Service (NHS) doctor confronted Britain’s Health Secretary over his decision to make vaccines mandatory for healthcare staff on camera.

Dr Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist at King’s College Hospital in South London, confronted Boris Johnson’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, during a visit to the hospital, over the move to make vaccines mandatory for all NHS staff by April 2022.

Javid initially asked a group of NHS staff: “What do you think of the new rule to require vaccination of all NHS staff?” He was met with an uncomfortable silence from the group until consultant anaesthetist James finally volunteered he was “not happy about that.”

Javid invited James to explain, and he told the politician: “I had Covid at some point, I’ve got antibodies, and I’ve been working on Covid ICU since the beginning. I have not had a vaccination, I do not want to have a vaccination.”

“The vaccines are reducing transmission only for about eight weeks for Delta, with Omicron it’s probably less,” he claimed.

“And for that, I would be dismissed if I don’t have a vaccine? The science isn’t strong enough.”

Sajid Javid initially said “that’s your view” and turned to other medical staff urging them to volunteer theirs, but after more silence from them he replied to James saying: “I respect that but there’s also many professionals with different views. I understand it, and obviously we have to weigh all that up for both health and social care, and there will always be a debate about it”.

James replied: “Maybe there’s a chance to reconsider with Omicron and the changing picture or at least a nuance to allow doctors who’ve had antibody exposure, who’ve got antibodies [but] haven’t had the vaccination to not have [to be vaccinated]. Because the protection I’ve got from transmission is probably equivalent to someone who’s vaccinated.”

Javid ended the discussion testily, despite having been the one to initiate the discussion, saying the government takes “the very best advice” from “the people who are vaccine experts” in a clip aired by Sky News.

A King’s College Hospital spokesman said: “While currently it is not a mandatory requirement for staff to get their COVID-19 vaccination or disclose vaccine status to patients, we strongly support and encourage all our staff to get their jab, in line with national guidance — and nearly 90 per cent of our staff have already done so.”

The Conservative Party-led government has made it a legal requirement for all NHS staff to have at least two coronavirus jabs by April 1st 2022.

Commenting on the exchange between James and Javid, British actor turned Reclaim party leader Laurence Fox tweeted: “You just got owned by the science Sajid Javid”.

Silkie Carlo, the Director of Big Brother Watch, also weighed in on the discussion saying: “Wow. Consultant Dr Steve James, 10yrs at KCH [King’s College Hospital], today courageously told the Health Secretary why vaccine mandates are wrong, even more so in light of omicron. Imagine losing this talent from the NHS, let alone ending his career. Vaccine mandates must be reconsidered Sajid Javid”.

King’s College Hospital chief Clive Kay has said that some 10 per cent of his 14,000 staff were unvaccinated — a situation which could lead to huge workforce shortages if they do not submit to the mandate by April.

