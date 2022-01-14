Sweden’s National Police Chief Anders Thornberg had admitted that migration and issues with integration have contributed to the country’s ongoing problem with violent criminal gangs.

Chief Thornberg states that the ongoing issues with gang violence, particularly the high levels of fatal shootings and bombings related to criminal gangs, is linked to mass migration.

“It is based on a number of different factors. A sharp increase in demand for drugs, accelerating technological development and digitalisation, increased migration and lack of integration,” Thornberg said this week at the People and Defence Security Conference, broadcaster YLE reports.

He went on to recommend that the government enact new stricter measures against criminal gangs, including allowing police to more easily confiscate the assets of criminals as well as making it easier for authorities to share information with each other.

Tornberg also expressed a lack of confidence in a government plan to increase the police force by 10,000 by 2025, saying he was not sure the target could be met.

Gang violence remains a major problem in Sweden, with the country seeing fatal shootings remain at record high levels in 2021, including the fatal shooting of a police officer in Gothenburg over the summer by a teen linked to criminal gangs.

According to statistics published by the French newspaper La Croix, around 85 per cent of the suspects involved in fatal shootings in Sweden are either migrants born abroad or come from immigrant backgrounds.

Swedish police claim that there are as many as 2,500 gang members in the city of Stockholm and that migrant-background gans hold influence over at least sixty no-go area “vulnerable” neighbourhoods.

The country also saw at least 80 explosions and bombings in 2021, a slight decrease from the previous year but still well above any of the country’s northern neighbours.

“Today we can clearly see that there are several bomb cases that belong together, that the bombs were built by the same person. One of our main focuses is to try to find those people and thus stay one step ahead,” Marie Borgh, section manager at Sweden’s National Bomb Protection, said.