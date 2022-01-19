New Conservative MP Christian Wakeford ‘crossed the floor’ of Parliament Wednesday, defecting from the party of government to the opposition, writing that having “wrestled” with his conscience over the decision.

Bury South representative Christian Wakeford, elected for the first time in 2019, defected from the Conservatives to Labour in Parliament just minutes before the Prime Minister was due to take questions from the floor on Wednesday, a move timed to generate maximum impact.

Despite the Prime Minister’s Questions session starting with Wakeford’s defection and ending with former Brexit Secretary and Tory veteran David Davis telling him “in the name of God, go”, the Prime Minister seemed in good spirits at the dispatch box and enjoyed cheers from Conservative backbenchers. While it has been widely claimed that plots against the Prime Minister to launch a coup are well advanced, it is not clear that this means the end of the Johnson leadership.

While Wakeford’s defection letter was scathing in its condemnation of the Prime Minister, eagle-eyed followers of Westminster machinations noted that Wakeford just last year co-sponsored and voted for a bill that would hand local voters the ability to punish Members of Parliament for changing party after being elected under a particular colour.

Under the Westminster system, while members are elected under the banner of a particular party, they are then free to change their allegiance without having to go back to their electorate to have the decision, and their continued service in the role, confirmed. Some defecting MPs choose to seek re-election as a matter of honour but most do not. It has been suggested that this process should be automated, or could be activated by local consent, as the bill supported by Wakeford suggested.

UK broadcaster GB News published Wakeford’s resignation letter in full, which was highly critical of the Prime Minister. He wrote: