Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be under pressure from some members of his own Conservative party and those on the opposition benches to consider his political future, but that doesn’t mean he has lost his will to fight.

Far from it.

On Wednesday he stood in the House of Commons and fielded questions about his performance handling the coronavirus epidemic and his own conduct in attending staff parties during the national coronavirus lockdown.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey used the basis of a question on the virus to attack Johnson before goading him to resign.

Johnson shot back a response and fond greeting to his accuser in Mandarin.

Watch for yourself below:

As Breitbart News reported, last week the alleged Chinese Communist spy Christine Lee was revealed to have donated over £700,000 to the left-wing Labour Party as a part of a “political interference” campaign orchestrated by Beijing.

What was less publicised is that Parliamentary records also revealed Davey was allegedly the recipient of political donations from Lee.

Davey has since said he “can’t even remember” the alleged Chinese agent ever giving him a £5,000 donation in 2013.

Labour Party Accepted £700,000 From Alleged Chinese Communist Spy: Reporthttps://t.co/hsE1AIC22L — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 14, 2022

Davey was energy secretary at the time and had just visited China but says “there’s completely no link whatsoever,” he told the My London news outlet.

Clearly Boris Johnson hopes the Mandarin response will jog Ed Davey’s memory.