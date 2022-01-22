French media have claimed that an internal email from the French Interior Ministry has revealed that Algeria is no longer accepting any forced deportation of its nationals from France.

The alleged confidential internal Interior Ministry email, dating from the 6th of December of last year, states that Algerian authorities now outright refuse to accept any Algerian nationals who have been deported from France against their own will.

The internal letter, originally obtained by the French outlet Mediapart, is said to have originated from the Directorate General of Foreigners in France (DGEF) and was addressed to the prefect of the department of Haut-Rhin, French newspaper Valeurs Actuelles reports.

“Algiers has instructed its consular network in France to no longer ensure any consular hearing and not to grant any issue of laissez-passer,” the letter states. The Laissez-passer is temporary passport granted to allow travel in lieu of a passport.

According to French media, the Algerian government has also moved to automatically cancel any airline tickets booked by the French Interior Ministry, which now has a policy that all returns must be both voluntary and deportees must purchase their own airline tickets in order to avoid Algieria blocking their return.

The allegations come after months of tensions between Algeria and the government of President Emmanuel Macron that began last September when the French leader significantly tightened the visa rules for Algerian, Tunisian and Moroccan nationals.

France reduced the number of visas granted to the three countries due to a lack of willingness for the North African states to take back their nationals living in France illegally.

In the case of Algeria, the French government reduced the number of visas by 50 per cent after it was revealed that just 22 of the 8,000 Algerian nationals eligible for deportation had actually returned to their home country.

Just days after the French government’s move, Algeria recalled its ambassador from Paris and banned France from flying military aircraft in Algerian airspace.

