Ukraine Applauds as Second Shipment of U.S. ‘Lethal Aid’ Arrives

A second shipment of what has been euphemistically called “lethal aid” arrived in Ukraine from the U.S. late Sunday as NATO confirmed the deployment of more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe while Russia continues its troop build-up in the region.

The load touched down just hours before the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. embassy employees in Ukraine while ordering their family members to leave the country amid possible Russian aggression, as Breitbart News reported.

“The second bird in Kyiv! More than 80 tons of weapons to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities from our friends in the USA! And this is not the end,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on social media.

The first shipment of security assistance from the U.S. had arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of a promised show of support by Washington, as Breitbart News reported.

That shipment included “close to 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine,” the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv tweeted by way of confirmation for the delivery.

Earlier on Sunday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union” there will be a “severe” united response from the United States and Europe if a “single additional Russian force” enters Ukraine.