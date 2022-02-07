Male Castration Cult Headed by ‘Eunuch Maker’ Raided by UK Police

The Metropolitan Police have raided the “Nullo”-linked male castration cult in London with seven individuals arrested for their involvement.

During a three day raid on a basement flat in Finsbury Park, North London, Detectives from the Metropolitan Police removed a variety of electronic items including laptops, which were allegedly used to live stream pay-per-view male castrations performed in the building by members of the “gay sub-culture group” known as the Nullo cult, The Sun reports.

Seven men aged between 30-70 were arrested in December — but this was only disclosed by Police in a statement today — including the alleged ringleader known as “The Eunuch Maker”.

The 44-year-old Norwegian man was arrested on charges of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, but along with the six other men has been bailed.

The Eunuch Maker, who assigned himself the bizarre title, is reported to have allegedly undergone a genital amputation himself, as well as run a film production company.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement today in response to the raid on the flat in London:

“Between Tuesday December 7 and Friday December 10 2021, officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime command conducted a search warrant at a residential address in the Finsbury Park area in connection with an investigation into an allegation of grievous bodily harm. A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to this investigation and is currently on bail. Six other suspects were also arrested and released on bail in connection with this matter.”

A source told The Sun that, “The allegations are shocking. Men are said to have been filmed having private parts removed. These procedures were apparently shown on a pay-per-view adult channel”.

Also speaking to The Sun a neighbour reportedly said, “It was all very bizarre, there were police outside the flat for a few days. They were putting everything in plastic bags — it looked like computers and laptops”.

Nullo is an abbreviation for genital nullification – a worldwide cult that encourages those who claim to not identify as male or female to undertake ‘voluntary’ castration.

Individuals who have a full castration, which includes the penis and testicles, have a procedure known as a “smoothie”, which refers to being left with a smooth groin after undergoing the neutering surgery.