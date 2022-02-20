Gang Member Wanted for Murder In Sweden Found in Middle East

A man wanted by Swedish police in connection with a gang-linked murder in Stockholm in September 2020 has been located and arrested in Lebanon.

Said Sadat, 24, has been wanted by Swedish police since June of 2021 in connection with a gang-related murder that took place on the Årstabron bridge in Stockholm. He was arrested this week in Beirut on an international warrant for his arrest.

Lisa dos Santos, a senior prosecutor, confirmed the arrest of Sadat, saying: “I have learned that he is under arrest in Beirut, Lebanon,” adding that she would be seeking to have him extradited to Sweden, newspaper Expressen reports.

85 Per Cent Of Sweden’s Fatal Shooting Suspects Come From Foreign Backgrounds https://t.co/evkmDxHh21 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 12, 2022

According to Ms dos Santos, Sadat is not a Lebanese citizen as far as investigators know. She is hopeful the extradition will go smoothly so he can face trial in Sweden.

Sadat is just one of the men implicated in the 2020 murder, several of whom have already been convicted in the case, such as 30-year-old Abdul Haleem, who has been sentenced to “life”.

Two others found guilty in the case are 28-year-old Toj Kamrani, who lured the victim to the murder site, and Kevin Williams, who was identified as the man who shot the victim after being hired by Haleem as a hitman.

Kamrani was also sentenced to “life” by a Swedish court, while Williams was sentenced to just 14 years, receiving a “youth discount” due to being 20-years-old at the time of the murder.

Sadat is not the only suspect in a murder case to flee from Sweden recently, with two other murder case suspects in Örebro County haing also fled the country, for example.

Swedish prosecutor Krister Petersson believes that extraditing the suspects from Iraq, where they fled, could be difficult, as all of them have Iraqi citizenship.

“I am optimistic in my nature but realise that they are in Iraq and are Iraqi citizens so it will be difficult to get them extradited. But if they leave Iraq, there is a possibility that another foreign country will arrest them and [send] them to Sweden,” Petersson said.

Swedish National Police Chief Admits Migration and Integration Related To Ongoing Gang Crime Issueshttps://t.co/zB4k4JwCzg — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 14, 2022