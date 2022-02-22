A French teen who was subjected to a torrent of death threats in 2020 for her criticism of Islam on social media was allegedly sexually assaulted by an illegal migrant in Lyon over the weekend.

French teen Mila, who was subjected to a torrent of death threats after criticising Islam in a viral video in 2020 in what became known as the Mila Affair in France, claims she was sexually assaulted by a pair of illegal migrants on Saturday by the banks of the Rhône river in Lyon.

Mila filmed her encounter with the pair, making a series of videos regarding street harassment and went up to a group of around ten men and shouted at them, “No woman wants to touch you with a stick, a bunch of sons of a bitch,” Lyonmag reports.

Notre quotidien.

Après cette vidéo, il a tenté de voler mon téléphone et a frotté son chibre contre moi. Un joger inconnu a récupéré mon téléphone et m'a protégé. Merci à lui.

Je me suis faite agresser sexuellement 12 fois dans une balade de 20 min. C'est ça la 🇷 en 2022.

According to Mila, as she was making her videos and talking into her camera, a pair of illegal immigrants approached her speaking a mixture of French and Arabic and tried to sexually assault her and stole her phone from her hand, threatening to throw it in the river.

“After this video, he tried to steal my phone and rubbed his penis against me. An unknown jogger got my phone back and protected me. Thank you to him,” Mila wrote on social media and added, “I was sexually assaulted 12 times in a 20 min ride. This is France in 2022.”

According to Lyonmag, investigators were able to identify and arrest the man in the video suspected of sexually assaulting the teen within just 24 hours of the incident and as of Monday, the man remained in police custody.

Mila also claimed that the two men had been arrested by police several times previously as recently as just a month ago. “They are undocumented migrants,” she stated in remarks that Lyonmag pointed out to its readers are unverified by the police.

The incident comes just months after thirteen people were on trial for their roles in the harassment campaign against Mila that saw her bombarded with at least 100,000 hate messages relating to two videos she published in January and November of 2020.

Lawyer Richard Malka, who represented Mila, stated that the teen was forced to be under police protection 24 hours a day as a result of the threats.

