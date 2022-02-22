A 41-year-old Moroccan migrant has been arrested and indicted for the murder of Laura De Pradena Caceres, whose body was found in an alley last week in the commune of Marmande.

The 31-year-old mother of three’s body was found in an alley near the train station in Marmande, France during the night of Wednesday the 16th after receiving several stab wounds to the side of her body and to her face.

Just days later on Friday, a 41-year-old Moroccan migrant was arrested in connection with the case about twelve miles from where Ms De Pradena Caceres’s body was found and has been indicted for murder by local prosecutors, L’Union reports.

The Moroccan is alleged to have confessed to the murder of the 31-year-old, and the prosecutor of the Republic of Agen, Manuella Garnier, stated that the man had met the victim on social media networks and the pair had engaged in “episodic relations.”

Sudanese Migrant Convicted of Murdering Open Borders Activist French Girlfriendhttps://t.co/EIEgMGnQFs — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 5, 2022

Garnier went on to add that the man “acted out of jealousy” after coming to the conclusion that the 31-year-old had been seeing other men romantically and added that the man did not intend to kill the victim. The Moroccan has been charged with murder while acting in a state of drunkenness and is being held in pre-trial detention.

According to another local newspaper, the man arrived in France in 2018 and was previously sentenced to a suspended five-month sentence for violence toward a former girlfriend at the end of 2019. The case also involved a knife, according to the newspaper.

The case is just the latest incident of the alleged murder of a woman by a migrant in France and comes just weeks after a Sudanese migrant was sentenced to twenty years in prison by a court in the Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis for killing her former girlfriend, a pro-migrant activist.

Rifat Abbas, a 34-year old Sudanese illegal migrant, was found guilty of stabbing his former girlfriend, 27-year-old Audrey Coignard, to death in her home in September of 2019.