WATCH: Zelensky Declares ‘We Defend Ukraine’ in Video from Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on Friday reportedly from Kyiv with a caption that read “We defend Ukraine” after the city was hit with rocket strikes.

“We are all here,” he stated, according to Business Insider.

“We’re here. We are in Kyiv. We defend Ukraine,” the translated caption written above the video of Zelensky with four other top ministers said, including Defense Minister Olekseii Reznikov and Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak. It appeared to have been filmed outside the government headquarters in the capital:

Ми тут. Ми в Києві. Ми захищаємо Україну🇺 Posted by Володимир Зеленський on Friday, February 25, 2022

The president was reportedly standing beside the prime minister, presidential adviser, and head of the president’s office, told viewers, “Our military are here, our citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state, and this is how it’s going to be.”

“Glory to our defenders, men and women!” Zelensky continued as the others agreed with him. “Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes!”

Zelensky addressed the nation on Friday, explaining that “defenders” of his country were “not tired” and would keep on fighting to protect Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, Breitbart News reported.

“Russia’s attack continues with the expectation that our forces will be tired. But no one is tired,” he stated.

As Kyiv was slammed with rocket strikes overnight, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called them “horrific,” adding the city had not endured such a thing since 1941 “when it was attacked by Nazi Germany,” according to Breitbart News.

“Ukraine defeated that evil and it will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. [Sever] all ties. Kick Russia out of everything,” he continued.

Video footage shared Friday showed explosions in the skies above Kyiv and groups of people huddled in bomb shelters:

In a translated social media post early Friday, Zelensky said, “The invasion of Russia into Ukraine is not just an invasion, it’s the beginning of the war against Europe”:

Вторгнення Росії в Україну – це не просто вторгнення, це початок війни проти Європи. Проти єдності Європи. Проти… Posted by Володимир Зеленський on Friday, February 25, 2022

He added, “Against the unity of Europe. Against basic human rights in Europe. Against all rules of coexistence on the continent. Against the fact that European states refuse to divide borders by force.”