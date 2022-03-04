Slovaks Who Support Russia’s Invasion Face 25 Years In Prison Under ‘War Propaganda’ Laws

The Slovakian National Crime Agency (NAKA) has warned residents could face 25 years in prison if caught promoting “war propaganda” on social media regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The National Crime Agency (NAKA) reminded Slovakians that the country was in an emergency situation due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent surge of refugees fleeing the conflict.

“Anyone who, in a crisis situation… incites war, promotes war or otherwise promotes war propaganda, is punishable by imprisonment for 10 to 25 years or by a prison sentence of life imprisonment,” the police said, according to Slovakian broadcaster RTVS.

Breitbart News has confirmed the authenticity of the press release with the Slovak police.

The Slovakian government declared an emergency situation last Saturday as Ukrainian refugees began crossing the border in large numbers.

“The aim of the declaration of the emergency situation is to create the conditions for taking the necessary measures to prevent and mitigate the consequences of an extraordinary event in connection with the mass influx of foreigners into the territory of the Slovak Republic,” the government stated.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger, commented on the situation saying: “The fact that such attacks on civilians are taking place in Ukraine is causing a large wave of citizens to come to Slovakia. At this point, they are women and children.”

In the neighbouring Czech Republic, the Prosecutor General’s Office stated that support for the Russian invasion could also have serious repercussions, including possible prison sentences of up to three years.

Supreme State Attorney Igor Striz stated that anyone who “publicly (including demonstrations, Internet space or social networks) expresses consent to (accepted or supported) attacks by the Russian Federation or expresses support or praises leading representatives of the Russian Federation,” could face prosecution under law for approving, supporting or justifying genocide or for approving of a crime.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office appeals to all persons not to resort to public speeches that would exceed the established constitutional and statutory limits during these difficult times,” Striz said.

According to a report from broadcaster TV Nova, as of Sunday, at least a dozen people were under investigation for public comments supporting or approving of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

