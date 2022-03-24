Cancelled actor Laurence Fox jokingly claimed that he is now a “trans-racial actress of colour” and that he is looking to finally win an Oscar for portraying the widow of Nelson Mandela.

Taking to “Twatter”, as Fox typically refers to the American social media platform, the actor turned political campaigner announces “some personal news” on Wednesday evening.

“I am a woman. My name is Lauren Foxx and I am a trans-racial actress of colour looking to play Winnie Mandela in a film for which I expect an Oscar,” the Reclaim Party leader wrote.

“It’s time to push back against the systemic misogyny and transphobia in the show business community,” he jibed.

Fox, who prior to his entry into the political fray was perhaps best known for his role as DS Hathaway on the longstanding detective drama Lewis, was essentially blacklisted from the film and television industry following his questioning of leftist tenets such as “white privilege” on the BBC’s Question Time in 2020.

Following the very public cancellation of his acting career, Mr Fox established the Reclaim Party in order to combat all things woke in Britain, later launching a bid to run for Mayor of London against leftist Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan.

On Thursday, the campaigner took aim at Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for failing to be able to define what a woman is.

Appearing on talkRadio, the Conservative Party politician was apparently stumped by hostess Julia Hartley-Brewer, who asked the Chancellor simply: “What is a woman?”.

Sunak said that he “agreed” with comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson touching upon the subject the day before, repeatedly refusing to put his thoughts into his own words, and when pressed said that he could not remember exactly what Mr Johnson had even said.

At Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, Johnson had said that while sensitivity and love should be afforded to those seeking to change their gender, “When it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman, the basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important.”

He does not appear to be considering any actual legislation at strengthening protections for women’s spaces or the right to challenge transgender ideology without being cancelled or possibly pursued by law enforcement for “hate speech”, however.

Mocking Sunak’s inability to define what a woman is other than ‘what he said’, Laurence Fox quipped: “A woman is an adult human female, Rishi. It’s not complicated.”

“Ps. Lia Thomas is a man. Pass it on,” Fox said of a transgender swimmer who recently won the NCAA 500-yard freestyle championship against biologically female opponents.

