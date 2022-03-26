Two-Thirds of French Support Concept of Mass ‘Remigration’

A poll has found that 66 per cent of French would support a mass “remigration” of illegal immigrants, foreigners on terror watchlists, and foreign criminals from France.

A poll released by the firm Ifop on behalf of Sud Radio has revealed that 66 per cent of French saw the mass remigration of illegals, foreign criminals, and foreigners on terrorist watchlists, such as the S-File, as an objective they would support.

Support for the measure was highest among supporters of the Reconquest party led by presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, with 97 per cent agreeing with the proposal.

Zemmour has proposed creating a new Ministry of Remigration in order to send large numbers of migrants back to their homelands, saying he would deport as many as a million migrants within the span of five years.

“I will create the first Ministry of Remigration, responsible for the expulsion of illegal aliens, foreign delinquents and criminals and foreigners on file,” Zemmour said earlier this week.

“When someone comes to your house and trashes everything and assaults you, you kick them out of your house and you send them home,” Zemmour said, adding: “You shouldn’t be afraid of words that upset a small [journalistic] environment.”

The measure is popular among those who support Marine Le Pen as well, with 80 per cent of National Rally supporters backing the idea.

Even a majority of supporters of President Emmanuel Macron’s party — six in ten — support mass immigration.

French political scientist Jean-Yves Camus spoke to the newspaper Ouest France on the topic of remigration saying: “The idea is as follows. It must be borne in mind that the concept of remigration is the logical consequence of the concept of great replacement. They are intimately linked. The concept of the great replacement explains to us that the “native French” are now a minority on their own territory, in their own country.”

“Remigration is the act of ‘re-migrating’. That is to say, you have migrated to come to France and you re-emigrate when you leave for ‘your’ country. The problem is that obviously for many people, it is not or no longer their country,” he suggested.