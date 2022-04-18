Prince Harry sought to burnish his self-assigned everyman qualities Monday by declaring a commitment to tackling global inequality. To that end he has embarked on a mission to “make the world a better place” for his children, adding people “shouldn’t bring children into the world” unless they’re willing to improve it for them.

The sixth in line to the British throne, who has a personal net worth estimated at $60 million, was speaking in the Netherlands before he joined his five-car convoy for a trip to the airport and flight home to his $14 million Montecito mansion in the hills behind Montecito, California.

In an exchange with the Netherlands’ Kindercorrespondent reporters during the Invictus Games at The Hague, Harry said he wanted his two young children, Archie and Lilibet to grow up “in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world.”

“It’s not going to be easy but I will never, ever, ever rest until I have as a parent at least tried to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now,” Harry told the child reporters, aged 11 and 12.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – aka Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle – have been caught taking their fourth private jet flight in 11 days. #EcoHypocrisyMuch https://t.co/R47YMwF5VQ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 19, 2019

“I don’t think that we should be bringing children into the world unless we’re going to make that commitment to make it better for them. We cannot steal your future.”

Harry and wife Meghan Markle have established a charities to help in their quest to improve the world, however it seems to be lacking in the means to deliver on that promise.

As Breitbart News reported, their charitable foundations spent more in legal fees than they actually raised in 2020, according to recently uncovered IRS financial filings.

More recently Harry has demanded he be provided with a police security detail while in the United Kingdom despite having walked away from his Royal duties.