Britain’s health minister has said that transgenderism-based medical intervention in the UK borders on the limits of leftist ideology.

The United Kingdom’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, has criticised how the country’s socialised NHS health service treats patients deemed to have gender dysphoria, saying that the treatments for transgenderism in the public provider borders on left-wing ideology.

His comments come after an independent report found that many medical professionals in Britain were afraid of challenging leftist orthodoxy regarding transgenderism, with considerable ethical questions being raised in regards to the intervention given to kids deemed to be trans.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the Health Secretary expressed concerns regarding the report’s interim findings in the House of Commons on Tuesday in response to a question on the issue from a Conservative Party colleague.

“It is already clear to me from [the report’s] interim findings and from the other evidence that I’ve seen that the NHS services in this area are too narrow, they are overly affirmative and, in fact, they are bordering on ideological,” the Conservative Party bigwig is reported as saying in response to the question.

“That is why in this emerging area of course we need to be absolutely sensitive, but we need to make sure that there is holistic is provided, that it is not a one-way street, and that all medical interventions are based on the best clinical evidence,” he continued.

While it is understandable that Javid is concerned about the leftist dominance within the NHS regarding transgenderism-related medical intervention, what appears to be a little strange is that the Health Secretary believes that treatment within the socialised health service only borders on being ideological.

This seems to stand in contrast with the aforementioned report on the national health service’s medical practices, which found that professionals were “pressure to adopt an unquestioning affirmative approach” regarding transgender-related cases that was “at odds with the standard process of clinical assessment and diagnosis that they have been trained to undertake in all other clinical encounters”.

The report also found that there is a “lack of consensus and open discussion” regarding transgenderism within UK national healthcare, and that the clinical approach adopted by those within the NHS “has not been subjected to some of the normal quality controls that are typically applied when new or innovative treatments are introduced”.

Meanwhile, a whistleblower who formerly served as the head of one of Britain’s leading national healthcare clinics in charge of transgender medical intervention claimed that kids were being deemed to be transgender over ultimately “superficial” phenomena.

“There’s a focus on very, very superficial surface phenomena and lack of probing,” said the former governor at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. “Many young people, who are unwilling or unable… to conform to gender stereotypes… are misunderstood as being transgender.”

“That is, if you don’t like pink ribbons and dollies, you’re not really a girl,” he continued.

The medical expert went on to criticise the political pressure within the institute, as well as the power external political lobbies had on influencing treatment, which often for children progressed quickly onto surgery upon them reaching adulthood.

“The staff had a great fear of being called transphobic… There were staff who were taken off cases because they were worried that the child was gay, and they were told that they were just causing difficulties and were taken off the case,” he said.

“Gender services tend towards a very damaging, peculiar, superficial simplification,” he continued. “Alignment with affirmative lobbies, that is lobbies that seek to affirm the wish to change gender, tending to see it only as a positive choice to be encouraged, acts as an ideological support for this simplification.”

