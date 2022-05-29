Omnigender, pangender, two spirit, and graygender are among the growing list of over 100 genders recognised by Britain’s permanent bureaucracy, whistleblowers within the Civil Service have revealed.

The British deep state, compromised of notionally impartial civil servants who remain largely in place regardless of who holds political office, has allegedly adopted swathes of leftist tenets surrounding previously fringe theories on gender and sexuality, with bureaucrats being told to refrain from using gendered terms such as mother, father, ladies, gentlemen, and even “his”, and to inform colleagues of one’s “preferred pronouns” as to avoid co-workers “misgendering” each other.

Official Human Resources guidelines have said that Whitehall staff should use the pronouns “ze/zir” for those who do not identify as either a male or a woman, but also noted that civil servants “have the right to… a flexible [gender] expression that differs from day to day,” The Telegraph reported.

Whistleblowers within Whitehall told the British broadsheet that although it has not been disclosed to the public — who fund their salaries — the civil service has recognised over 100 genders in official documents including: “omnigender, pangender, two spirit, gender outlaw, demigender, gendervoid and graygender.”

“My colleagues and I were informed by HR that there are over 100 recognised gender identities in the Civil Service as staff are permitted to self identify their gender without any medical input and regardless of biological sex,” a source told the paper.

“This came as quite a surprise to me as I’d always thought there was only two biological sex.”

The report claimed that genders are logged in the personnel records and that those who deliberately “misgender” a colleague will face disciplinary action.

Bureaucrats in the United Kingdom’s Home Office have reportedly threatened to stage a strike over the government’s plan to send illegal boat migrants to Rwanda, with some comparing the crackdown to Nazi Germany. https://t.co/fCTI9DQl6Y — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 22, 2022

The Civil Service has also reportedly established an internal network for transgender and intersex staff, dubbed ‘a:gender’, which according an internal document is open to those who “self-identify as transgender, transsexual, non-binary, gender fluid, genderqueer, gender variant, cross-dresser, genderless, third gender or bigender, and intersex. ”

The Telegraph noted that the document stresses that the list is not “exhaustive”.

A senior staff member at the Department for International Trade claimed to have been told that he should spend 20 per cent of his “corporate objective” time working within “corporate identity networks” in order to build a more “inclusive Civil Service”.

Examples of such activities included attending a “gender non-conforming book club” and celebrating “Non-Binary Awareness Week”.

“I was hired to do trade policy and yet the taxpayer pays me to waste 20 per cent of my corporate work time on this crap,” the official said.

A New Flag Already? Woke London Mayor Sadiq Khan Unveils New LGBTQ+ Flag for ‘IDAHOBIT’https://t.co/EEeb9mzI57 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 19, 2022

The British deep state has also held internal events for “A Trans Day of Remembrance” and a “Bi-visibility day” to raise awareness for “bisexual and biromantic erasure”.

The Civil Service also celebrated “World Afro Day” in which staff were told about the “hair bias against Afro hair”.

Following the murder of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa in London last year, the Home Office allegedly held “listening circles” in which staff members were segregated by those who identify as a man, identify as a woman, and identify as a “woman of colour”.

“It’s absurd to claim people can self-identify as their opposite sex, let alone another race. This language is now, however, commonplace among civil service newspeak,” it is claimed.

Meanwhile, in contrast to the adults working in Whitehall, Attorney-General Suella Braverman has argued that public schools should not pander to pupils and address them by their chosen pronouns, saying that to her it seemed as though schools were actively engaging in attempts to spark gender dysphoria within children.

Drain the Swamp? Boris Looks to Axe 91,000 Civil Servant Jobshttps://t.co/ZBO2i5vvbS — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 13, 2022