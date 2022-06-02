Out of a total population of just over ten million people, an estimated one million foreign-born residents of Sweden will be eligible to vote in the coming national elections to be held later this year.

Around 1.2 million foreign-born residents of Sweden will be eligible to vote later this year for the first time ever, with some noting that foreign-born Swedes tend to vote mainly for a specific party, namely the ruling Social Democrats.

The new number of foreign-born voters is a full 200,000 higher than the last Swedish national election, according to a report from broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

Henrik Ekengren Oscarsson, professor of political science, commented on foreign-born voting patterns, saying: “If you combine voting for the Left Party and the Social Democrats, it’s a clear red vote.”

Sweden, Population 10.2 Million, Offers Asylum to China’s over 10 Million Uyhgur Muslims https://t.co/bulcyUIy5q — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 20, 2019

While foreign-born residents of Sweden tend to vote more for left-wing parties on average compared to native-born Swedens, they also tend to vote less in elections overall. Around 74 per cent of foreign-born Swedes vote compared to 90 per cent of natives.

The trend reflects the ongoing demographic shift in Sweden, as much of the country’s population growth continues to be fueled by mass migration in recent years.

In 2016, Sweden had the second-highest population growth rate in the entire European Union due to mass migration, behind only Luxembourg, a city-state with a much smaller overall population of just over 600,000 people.

Sweden’s dependence on mass migration for population growth became evident in the first year of the Wuhan virus pandemic as many countries halted flights and other forms of travel in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.

In the first six months of 2020, Sweden saw its lowest rate of population growth in 15 years due to a lack of new immigrants and deaths caused by the virus outbreak. The population growth rate during that period was half that of the same period the year prior.

Sweden Needs To Build A New Stockholm To House The Migrant-Booming Population https://t.co/OmzyyqvBg9 pic.twitter.com/HW20cNMufl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 1, 2016