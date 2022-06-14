Between 2019 and 2021, nearly 170,000 manufacturing jobs disappeared from lockdown Britain, a trade union in the country has claimed.

It comes as workers in the country struggle to keep their own personal finances afloat, with inflation caused by global instability to do with the Ukraine war as well as exorbitant public spending during lockdown being two notable causes of the current crisis.

According to a press release by the GMB Union, a total of 170,400 jobs vanished between 2019 and 2021, a period during which the UK hopped in and out of draconian lockdown restrictions.

Worst affected by the exodus was the East Midlands, with more than 31,000 roles — representing around one in ten manufacturing jobs in the region — vanishing over the two years.

“Almost 200,000 jobs manufacturing jobs lost during the pandemic is devastating for communities,” said Charlotte Childs, a national officer for the union, who also cited the government’s climate crazy agenda as a reason for why jobs are disappearing.

“Unless Ministers address this urgently there could be worse to come,” she continued. “The race to net zero could revolutionise UK manufacturing; tens of thousands of new, green jobs in wind, solar, nuclear, and more.”

“Instead, this Government seems determined to let them all disappear overseas,” the union official went on to lament.

The massive loss in jobs in the sector comes as the United Kingdom faces some of the worst inflation it has ever experienced in recent history, with many ordinary people struggling to find enough money to pay for basic necessities such as food and fuel.

Boris Johnson’s government has struggled to contain the economic blaze, with the Prime Minister’s Conservative Party falling into infighting over whether it is best to hike or relax taxation in order to get the economy back on track.

Blame games are also now being played both in the United Kingdom and beyond, with leftist Labour leader Keir Starmer now frequently taking the frequent opportunities presented by the ongoing crisis to slam the current government while trumpeting his new “patriotic” leftist party.

“Whilst [Boris Johnson] dithers, British households are slapped with an extra £53m on their energy bills every single day,” Starmer declared during a sitting of the UK parliament last week.

“So many people are living through this nightmare and they feel totally abandoned by this government,” he went on to say.