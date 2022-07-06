An elected representative within the European parliament has accused the EU of trying to tax its population out of poverty.

The European Commission under its President Ursula von der Leyen is attempting to use climate restrictions to tax the bloc out of poverty, a representative within the EU’s parliament has claimed.

Cristian Terhes, a Romanian MEP from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group within the parliament, levelled the accusation during a discussion on the ongoing cost of living crisis, that is affecting the entirety of the union, and beyond.

During his short speech delivered to the bloc’s parliament on Tuesday, Terhes lambasted the EU for allegedly trying to use taxes on energy to ease the ongoing cost of living crisis, an approach he deemed to be nonsensical.

He also laid the blame for the crisis at the feet of the European Union, claiming that the ongoing crisis was ultimately caused by “insane and unsound” policies implemented by the bloc that had caused “unseen inflation” and “more poverty than ever seen before”.

Speaking exclusively to Breitbart Europe after the speech, Terhes claimed that the bloc’s approach to the cost of living crisis ultimately could never work, and showed that von der Leyen “is in desperate need of lessons in economics for dummies”.

“Just as you cannot pull yourself out of a hole by your own hair, so also the government cannot tax you out of poverty,” the Romanian MEP from the Christian Democratic National Peasants’ Party told this publication.

“It’s counterproductive and poverty-inducing to restrict the types of energy you can use because this just drives up scarcity and price,” he went on to say.

Terhes criticisms of the European Union’s administrative class comes at a time of extreme financial difficulty for the bloc.

While economies across the world are struggling in this post-pandemic era, the EU itself seems like it may end up in a far worst state than most, with the bloc’s Euro currency dropping to a 20-year low against the dollar on Tuesday.

The downward movement of the currency is reported by CNBC as likely being the result of the rampant inflation hitting the bloc, as well as fears surrounding a possible Europe-wide recession that many fear may soon hit the bloc.

In the meantime, the price of gas in Europe also hit a new all-time high on Monday according to a report by the Irish Times, with benchmark prices reportedly going as high as €325 (~$332) per megawatt-hour.

This all-time high has been reached even before a possible cutting off of gas supplies from Russia to major gas addict Germany, an eventuality now seen as likely by some politicians that would see Germany’s economy alone contract by around €200 billion within six months.

