‘Allahu Akbar’ Afghan Illegal Arrested While Trying To Stab Multiple People

An Afghan illegal immigrant was arrested in the French city of Bordeaux last Friday after attempting to stab several people on the street while yelling “Allahu Akbar.”

The 22-year-old Afghan national living in France illegally was arrested shortly after 2 pm on Friday by police after being accused of trying to stab several people.

The incident took place after the illegal immigrant attmepted to enter a bar currently under construction and made an attempt to stab a female worker, who promptly ran from the Afghan. When the 22-year-old chased the worker, he made several attempts to stab random people in the vicinity while yelling “Allahu akbar,” French conservative newspaper Valeurs Actuelles reports.

No one was injured as a result of the attempted attacks and police stated that the Afghan national has no prior known criminal record.

That same day in the city of Avignon another incident took place involving a man yelling “Allahu Akbar” at a local police station. The 35-year-old, who has a history of mental illness, is also on the French terrorist watchlist known as the S-File and is said to be a radical Islamic extremist and was arrested by officers at the scene.

Five police officers were injured in the city of Tarn this week after an illegal alien who the police confronted outside a local mosque launched a violent attack while yelling “Allahu akbar!” https://t.co/EdQu8JrxuN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2022

So far this year there have been several violent incidents across France involving suspects shouting the phrase “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is Great”.

In January three police officers in the commune of Valenciennes were injured after being attacked by a man who had been driving in his car yelling the phrase, as well as yelling “Allah is here, you will die!” The 36-year-old got out of his vehicle and attacked the officers with his keys, with the officers requiring medical attention at a local hospital after they had subdued and arrested the man.

In May, five more police officers were injured by an “Allahu Akbar” yelling man outside a mosque in a suburb of the city of Tarn who had been smashing cars in the areas before police confronted him.