Five police officers were injured in the city of Tarn this week after an illegal alien who the police confronted outside a local mosque launched a violent attack while yelling “Allahu akbar!”

The incident took place outside of the Al-Mouhsinine Mosque in the suburb of Lameilhé earlier this week on Thursday after police were alerted to a man who was described as engaging in extremely threatening behaviour in the area and smashing parked cars.

“He was smashing the vehicles and colleagues had already intervened for the first time around the mosque without being able to locate him. He was very strongly excited and shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’, said he had a mission, and threatened to kill officers,” the alliance police union stated, per news website Actu.

“He refused to be arrested and deliberately beat the police officers who intervened. Five of them, four officers and one deputy police officer, were injured,” the union added, noting that “[t]he perpetrator was taken into custody.”

According to a report from the French newspaper Le Depeche, the 29-year-old attacker is in France illegally and was handed a deportation order in 2020 — evidently not actually followed through, as is the case with many deportation orders in Western Europe.

The case is just the latest involving an attack on French police by an “Allahu akbar” yelling attacker, and comes just months after a man injured three officers in the commune of Valenciennes in January.

Another such attack took place in December of 2020 in the commune of Bollène when a 20-year-old man armed with two knives yelled, “Death to the cops! Allahu Akbar!” and attacked officers.

Police received minor injuries — thanks to their bulletproof vests — and the attacker was subdued with a Taser and arrested.

