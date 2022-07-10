Around 50 illegal migrants are supposed to be removed from Britain on the next scheduled removal flight to Rwanda.

The British government is reportedly planning the next migrant removal flight to Rwanda, with around 50 individuals set to be transported to the sub-Saharan country.

This is despite a previous removal flight failing to so much leave the tarmac, with the European Court of Human Rights effectively grounding the flight with a last-minute ruling presented at the 11th hour.

However, seemingly not dissuaded by the legal troubles brought about by powers on the continent, British officials look set to try again at some point in the near future, with The Times reporting that over 50 migrants have been picked to be removed to Rwanda.

This move appears to have upset some of the usual suspects, with one pro-migration NGO telling the publication that migrants claiming to be “unaccompanied children” are due to be sent to the sub-Saharan nation on the flight.

Britain’s Home Office, meanwhile, seems to be strongly disputing any claims that these migrants are actually children, saying that no children can be sent abroad under the Rwanda plan, and that measures have been taken to ensure no children are on the forthcoming flight.

Whether the British or European courts agree with this assessment is another matter, however, with questions over the issue of age — along with a host of other legal quandaries — likely to dramatically cut down the number of migrants who actually end up boarding the flight on the day of its departure.

Saying that it will not be “deterred” from planning the next migrant removal flight, the Home Office appears adamant it will keep pushing the British government’s anti-illegal immigration angle, something that largely came about in response to the ongoing boat migrant crisis occurring on the English Channel.

To this end, the government department is also reportedly planning to implement a new ranking system for foreign nations based on how willing they are to take back criminal migrants or failed asylum seekers from their country, with any nation that ends up at the bottom of such a “league table” assessment to face harsh sanctions, up to and including a total freeze on legal immigration from offending states.

“If countries are falling down the list, they will face sanctions,” assured one government insider regarding the toughening of Britain’s stance on illegal immigration.

However, by contrast, post-Brexit Britain has dramatically eased its attitude towards legal immigration, with the number of new arrivals into the country expected to hit record levels in 2022.

This is despite the fact that the Brexit vote was largely justified on a promise that it would allow British officials once again to have full control over the country’s borders.

“We are seeing the opposite of what the government promised in 2019. Rules were meant to be tighter with numbers coming down,” Alp Mehmet of Migration Watch UK previously commented regarding the increasing levels of immigration.

“Immigration is now running out of control as longer-term entries skyrocket,” he continued, alleging that the public was “duped” by politicians.

