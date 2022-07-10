Boris Johnson will not try to run again for the position of leader of the Conservative Party, a spokesman for the Prime Minister has claimed.

While he has been known for pulling rabbits out of political hats for some time now, it appears that the current Prime Minister will not be pulling a Lazarus, with a spokesman insisting that the embattled leader will not run to retain his position at the head of the Conservative (Tory) Party.

Rumours had reportedly been circulating that Johnson was scheming to resign from his position as Prime Minister on Monday to enter the ongoing contest for the Tory party leadership — a seemingly last-ditch effort at retaining power.

However, according to a report in The Guardian, a spokesman from No 10 Downing Street has now strongly denied that Johnson is formulating such a scheme, insisting the ousted leader will stay away from the race to replace him.

The Prime Minister still seems to remain adamant that he will stick around until a replacement is chosen though, despite many from within his party complaining that he should resign his position with immediate effect and allow a caretaker to perform the role as premier.

A New Prime Minister Without An Election? How Top Job in UK Is Decided by Political Cabal https://t.co/zur6Oz8TRW — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 8, 2022

With his apparent decision to stay out of the race, Boris Johnson appears to have managed to avoid a battle for Britain’s top political spot that has so far already been messy and fraught with political infighting.

For example, reports have emerged that some within the Tory Party are leaking info to the opposition Labour Party about their internal rivals, seemingly in hopes of affecting the race.

Ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak — the current leader of the race — has found himself under political assault from all sides over past problems and gaffes, up to and including the recirculation of footage from a documentary that appears to show a 20-year-old Sunak admitting that he does not have any working-class friends.

“I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are working-class but– well, not working-class, but I mix and match,” the then-young man is reported as telling a documentary aired in 2001.

This is far from the worst gaffe to happen on the campaign trail so far however, with that honour — so far — going to recent entry Penny Mordaunt, who fumbled the video launching her into the race.

Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship. https://t.co/2O8T762DMT#pm4pm pic.twitter.com/Cib1w0sPBO — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) July 10, 2022

While seemingly trying to evoke feelings of patriotism and forward-looking pride in the viewer by showing images of successful British sportsmen, eagle-eyed viewers spotted that one of the clips in the announcement features a grinning Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2013.

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London