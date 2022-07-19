Manchester University in England has become the latest in a long line of British educational institutions to try and impose woke language codes on students and staff.

“At Manchester, we embrace and celebrate difference and respect. We support each other to create an environment where everyone is able to reach their full potential,” the woke university’s so-called “inclusive language guide”, first revealed by The Sun, pompously declares.

“The way we write about people can help to promote equality, diversity and inclusion,” it asserts.

To that end, everyday terms such as mum and dad, brother and sister, and husband and wife are discouraged, with bland, clinical alternatives like parent or guarding, sibling, and partner recommended in their place.

Woke University Bans 'Offensive' Terms Including 'Manpower', 'Able-Bodied', 'Baby Boomer' https://t.co/1S6UJ5O412 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 10, 2022

This obsession with wiping out “gendered” language is by no means unique to Manchester, with the University of Bristol crusading against terms like “mankind” and “manpower” and the Northern School of Contemporary Dance dropping ballet from auditions because it uses gendered language and is “built around white European ideas”.

Such policies have thrived in Britain despite 12 years of notionally conservative government under Tory prime ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May, and David Cameron, none of whom have done anything meaningful to reverse the left’s “long march through the institutions”.

Among the candidates to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and, by extension, Prime Minister, outsider Kemi Badenoch has the strongest record denouncing wokery in education, having given a viral speech in the House of Commons opposing Critical Race Theory and warning that teaching things like “white privilege” as fact is likely unlawful.

No meaningful action has been taken since this speech, however, with schools and other state institutions continuing to promote anti-“whiteness” ideology and even refusing to release the details of lessons on “white privilege” to parents under the Freedom of Information Act.

Dance School Drops Ballet from Auditions for Being 'Built Around White European Ideas' https://t.co/d1iZCDkChn — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 17, 2022

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery