An organiser of the Canadian Freedom Convoy was granted bail this week in Ottawa after being held in a Canadian jail for several months after being arrested for several charges including “mischief.”

Freedom Convoy organiser Pat King was freed from an Ottawa jail this week with Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein allowing King to leave the jail after he had been kept in custody since February of this year.

King will be under certain conditions to remain free, including a total ban on the use of social media and was also given 24 hours to leave Ottawa and head back to his native province of Alberta, the Toronto Sun newspaper reports.

Following a hearing in April, the Crown added several more charges to King, including three counts of perjury and obstruction of justice.

According to the newspaper, as part of his bail conditions, King is also banned from having any contact with other Freedom Convoy organisers, including Benjamin Dichter, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, although some dispute whether King was an organiser of the Freedom Convoy and many of the others have distanced themselves from him.

Lich, one of the key organizers of the Freedom Convoy, was granted bail initially in March after being denied in February but was recently re-arrested in late June after allegedly violating her bail conditions by meeting a fellow Freedom Convoy organiser at a dinner event in Toronto.

“We are not aware of anything that could have prompted this and are surprised by this development given the recent bail review hearing in Ontario where Ms. Lich’s positive record for complying with her conditions was one reason why some of her conditions were relaxed at that time,” Lich’s lawyer Eric Granger stated.

Lich was denied bail last week by Justice of the peace Paul Harris, who stated, “Ms. Lich is not prepared to follow court orders and is prepared to do whatever she feels like doing.”

Like Mr King, Lich faces several mischief charges including mischief, counselling mischief, obstructing police, counselling to obstruct police, counselling intimidation and intimidation by blocking highways in Ottawa during the three-week-long protests against Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates and other restrictions.