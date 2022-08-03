The internal Conservative Party vote to choose Britain’s next Prime Minister has been delayed over election hacking fears.

Fears over a potential hacking of the Conservative Party leadership race election has resulted in the election being delayed while extra security measures are added to the ballot.

With heavily embattled leader Boris Johnson having eventually announced his resignation last month, members of the Conservative Party are now to choose between ex-Liberal Democrat Liz Truss and soft-on-China Rishi Sunak — both of whom are affiliated in some way with the World Economic Forum — for the position of Tory Party leader and, by extension, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

However, according to a report by The Telegraph published last night, this ballot has now been delayed after British state authorities informed the party that the poll was vulnerable to being hacked by what the paper described as “nefarious actors”.

While authorities reportedly claimed that there was no apparent specific party that they were aware of that is looking to hack the election, inherent vulnerabilities in the process meant that the likes of Iran, China, or Russia could in theory jeopardise the integrity of the vote.

As a result, the party has chosen to delay the ballot, and is removing the option for voters to retroactively change their ballot online in the hopes of making the process more secure.

“Your ballot is now on the way — but it will arrive with you a little later than we originally said,” a message from the party to individual members reportedly read.

“Please do not worry,” it continued. “This is because we have taken some time to add some additional security to our ballot process, which has delayed us slightly.”

Despite the delay, internal Tory party conflict continues in the battle to choose the UK’s next Prime Minister, with reports on Tuesday night indicating that former liberal Liz Truss has extended her lead over fellow WEF affiliate Rishi Sunak.

However, with both Truss and Sunak making many positively progressive promises for more climate crazy madness, as well as more immigration, Conservative Party voters appear to be turning against both of them, with a slim majority now reportedly upset that current Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ousted in the first place.

What’s more, given the choice between the three candidates, rather than just between Truss and Sunak, a plurality of voters want Boris Johnson to remain in the top job, with the outgoing PM leading his closest rival Truss by a massive 12 points.

While spokesmen for Boris Johnson have in the past said that the Prime Minister has no intent on trying to remain in power, this polling may now change things, and make previous rumours aired by Tory insiders that Johnson was looking to stick around seem like a slightly more likely scenario.

