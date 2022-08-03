A 37-year-old volunteer fireman in France has admitted he was behind several fires lit earlier this year in May and July, claiming he committed the acts for the “adrenaline” and to get away from his family.

The firefighter was arrested last Wednesday by French police after being seen near the site of several fires taking place in the commune of Saint-Jean-de-la-Blaquière and a day later admitted not only that he had set fires in the area in July but had also set fires in May in Saint-Privat.

While in police custody, the fireman explained that over the last three years he had been setting fires and had done so for the “adrenaline” rush and investigators said he claimed that he wanted to “provoke firefighting operations in order to escape from an oppressive family environment,” broadcaster RFI reports.

On Sunday, the man, who also served as deputy mayor in Saint-Jean-de-la-Blaquière and as a forest officer, claimed to have set at least eight fires since May of this year and his lawyer Marion Barre spoke to broadcaster France Bleu about the case.

France Wildfires: Man Suspected of Setting Enormous Blaze Arrestedhttps://t.co/75FGNd87GW — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 19, 2022

“He has a hard time explaining it. He already says that it is an addiction in the same way as cigarettes or narcotics or alcohol. He needs to light fires, he needs to see fire. And the second thing is that it also allowed him to have adrenaline rushes. It’s something he needs,” Barre said.

According to Barre, the fireman claimed to be relieved to have been caught by police saying, ” because as with all addictions, there is a moment when we are aware of what we are doing, we are aware of what is wrong and that we can not stop ourselves. He couldn’t stop. The way it stops is perfectly dramatic, of course. But he is relieved that there is an end to all these acts that have been committed.”

The arrest of the firefighter comes just days after French authorities arrested another man near Bordeaux over a large fire that is believed to have been started deliberately.

Other European countries have also experienced large wildfires over the summer, including Greece where nine suspected arsonists were arrested in connection with starting wildfires either deliberately or by negligent behaviour in recent days.