A police station in the French city of Vitry-sur-Seine was attacked this week with Molotov cocktails and mortar fireworks, with police later being attacked while trying to pursue suspects.

The attacks occurred early Monday morning in the Paris suburb and saw the police station attacked with mortar fireworks and a number of Molotov cocktails, with the local prosecutor’s office estimating at least fifteen fireworks being shot into the courtyard of the station.

When police attempted to pursue the attackers, they were also targeted and attacked with mortar fireworks and other projectiles, broadcaster Franceinfo reports.

The Créteil prosecutor’s office commented on the incident, saying that it appeared to be a “real ambush” and that while there was no reported damage to the police station, at least three police vehicles were impacted in the attack and three officers were said to suffer from tinnitus as a result as well.

Two people were subjected to identity checks following the attack but were not taken into custody, while another man who filmed the attack was arrested but later released.

Footage of the attack later appeared on social media, with journalist Amaury Brelet posting the footage on his Twitter account.

Vidéo de l'attaque aux cocktails Molotov et mortiers du commissariat de Vitry sur Seine (94) dimanche soir. #police pic.twitter.com/RBHfqrrotv — Amaury Brelet (@AmauryBrelet) August 2, 2022

Prefect of police of Paris Laurent Nuñez stated Tuesday that there was an ongoing operation to secure the police station following the attack at the request of the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and that the operation would continue for several days.

“The judicial investigations will continue (…) The laboratory has collected a number of traces and clues,” Nuñez added.

The incident took place just a day before another attack in the city of Limoges on police and firefighters that lasted for around four hours and saw locals ambush officers in one of the city’s “sensitive” neighbourhoods.

“It was a real ambush, the attackers obviously wanted to fight,” a source said. Around a dozen individuals are said to have attacked officers with both Molotov cocktails and mortar fireworks. Several cars were also set on fire in the area.

