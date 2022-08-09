Dutch police have arrested two individuals who are suspected of dumping waste on one of the country’s highways during a farmer protest against EU green agenda rules.

Two men have been arrested under suspicion of dumping waste on a highway in the Netherlands during one of the country’s anti-green agenda farmer protests.

Prompted by the Dutch government’s enforcement of EU green agenda rules which could see up to 30 per cent of livestock farms in the country axed, protesters have now repeatedly used farm waste and hay bales to block motorways in the country.

Law enforcement in the country has now retaliated against the action, with NOS News reporting that a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old being arrested for allegedly taking part in dumping.

According to the broadcaster, the two men are alleged to have taken part in dumping that occurred on the A7 motorway on July 28 and August 1.

During the anti-green agenda demos organised by farmers, pallets, garbage, asbestos and wood were all reportedly thrown onto the motorway in question, before being set on fire.

The two arrests reportedly follow the incarceration of a 32-year-old man for the same incident, with NOS News reporting that it now appears the man will remain in custody for two weeks due to his alleged actions.

Meanwhile, arrests have also been made in relation to the dumping of waste onto the A28 and A18 motorways.

These two arrests represent the most recent blow in a devolving struggle between Dutch state authorities and the country’s farmers, with anti-green agenda demonstrators having previously come to blows with law enforcement after one officer seemingly provoked a brawl by shoving a protester last week.

The incident quickly spiralled out of control, with police beating down protesters with their batons before being forced into a retreat after provoking the ire of the large crowd of demonstrators.

Another incident between farmers and law enforcement officials resulted in police officers opening fire on a 16-year-old boy — who it is claimed just barely escaped with his life — with the event provoking anger amongst those who support the demonstration.

Relations between the protesters and their government do not appear to be much better, with farming groups expressing frustration after a meeting with the country’s Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, appeared to amount to no agreement.

The members of such organisations have since promised more protests, with Farmers Defence Force (FDF) representative Mark van den Oever saying that there would soon be an escalation in protest efforts.

“If I get a little taste of the mood, I think you can get ready for the hardest actions FDF has ever taken,” the group rep reportedly said.

“We’re not going to dwell on that, but we’re definitely going to escalate,” he went on to say.

