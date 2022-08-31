Merchandise appearing to depict a fictional character described as being “around ten years old” with her underwear exposed was publicly for sale at the “world’s biggest” gaming convention last week.

Described by The Guardian as the “world’s biggest” gaming trade fair, the event was attended by a whole host of industry giants, including Microsoft, AMD, and Ubisoft, among many others, while also serving as a platform for smaller merchandise vendors to sell their wares.

At this year’s event, however, one piece of merchandise was being sold to attendees that appeared to depict an underage character from the Japanese novel and TV series The Rising of the Shield Hero in a sexually suggestive manner.

The image on the merchandise, a so-called “body pillow”, appeared to depict a young girl lying down with her underwear exposed.

While the “body pillow” did not explicitly name the character depicted, she bore a striking resemblance to the character Raphtalia, who — as similarly depicted in the official translation of the original source material — is described as being “around ten years old”.

The item was being sold by at least two merchandise stands at the convention, both of which were also selling other far more sexually explicit body pillows — many with drawings of mostly or completely naked women on them — alongside it. Also being sold at the vendors in question were “lucky bags” with Japanese and Pride flags sticking out of them.

Breitbart Europe has contacted Japanese publishing house Kadokawa, convention operator Gamescom, and the third party credited with producing the body pillow, Tikocosplay, for comment.

