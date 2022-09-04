Thousands of anti-abortion activists flooded the streets of Central London on Saturday, culminating in a gathering in Parliament Square to demand the repeal of the Abortion Act in Britain. The peaceful demonstration was met with a counter-protest from a few dozen far-left pro-abortion activists, who chanted profanities and allegedly threw eggs at pro-life activists.

According to organisers of the March for Life UK, a record 7,000 people came out to decry the proliferation of abortion in Britain and the new pregnancy-ending pills by post system that the so-called Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instituted.

Under the theme “10 Million Too Many” — a reference to the number of children aborted in the UK since the passing of the Abortion Act of 1967 — activists called for the repeal of the legislation.

Madeline Page, CEO of The Alliance of Pro-life Students, said: “We’ve seen a steady increase in the amount of young people wanting to take part in pro-life events since the news from America, many of these are stepping out for the first time and feel that since this issue is being talked about more, it’s now acceptable to disclose their beliefs.”

However, a small contingency of pro-abortion activists, organised by the group Abortion Rights and the Women’s Equality and Socialist Worker parties, crashed the event, with some claiming that they “love abortion”.

Chants from the pro-abortion crowd included: “Not the church, not the state, women will decide our fate” and “I f**k to c*m, not to conceive!”

The director of media for the youth-led group Abortion Resistance, Eden McCourt, claimed that some of the “fascist extremists” within the pro-abortion gathering threw eggs at the pro-life side.

“To be honest, what better can we expect from a group with such a violent ideology than for them to be violent towards people they disagree with?” she said.

“Just to let you crazies know, you will never silence us and we will never stop fighting for equality,” the anti-abortion activist added.

During an interview with Breitbart London, Abortion Resistance member Joseph Etheridge relayed that the leftist agitators had also accused the pro-life side of being “religious zealots” who “never have sex”.

Etheridge was berated by a pro-abortion activist during the interview, who said that he did not deserve an opinion on the issue because he was a man.

“If I was killing an infant they wouldn’t say the same thing, but somehow because it’s in the womb, they think it’s OK,” he said.

Etheridge, who revealed that he considers himself to be left-wing on every other issue besides abortion, said that the pro-choice activists “go all the way to the extreme, they are saying [legalise abortion] up until birth, 22 abortions, shout your abortion, it’s completely fine and shouldn’t be frowned upon at all, which is not an opinion shared by the majority of the people.”

“I garuntee you that every single person who has had an abortion will say that it wasn’t a great experience… We know people who say these things and it’s time to start listening to their voices and show abortion for what it is, a crime against humanity.”https://t.co/ieG50mdvIi pic.twitter.com/mINfBtR6OE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 27, 2022

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka