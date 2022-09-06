Greta Thunberg (Remember Her?) Cries out for Climate Attention

How quickly people forget. One year ago climate worrier Greta Thunberg was circling the globe warning of impending doom, all while standing with world leaders and demanding immediate action to save the planet.

Now the dewy-eyed activist thinks her concerns are being ignored, replaced by the Ukraine crisis, soaring power prices, inflation, and steep rises in day-to-day living costs all on the back of the global coronavirus crisis.

Thunberg revealed her disappointment Tuesday in an interview with news service Reuters, lamenting politicians in her homeland Sweden are just too focussed on everyday problems while ignoring the “climate crisis” in the run-up to the election on Sept. 11.

She believes the climate is regarded as “just a problem rather than a life-or-death threat” as welfare, schools and gang crime head the list of Swedish voter concerns.

WATCH: Greta Thunberg Claims West Owes Colonised Countries a ‘Historical Debt’ to Drastically Cut Emissions https://t.co/c2dyXbQuMe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 6, 2021

Thunberg, whose Friday protests outside Sweden’s parliament years ago turned into a global youth movement, said the issue had been “pretty much non-existent” during the campaign.

“We have been completely been focusing on other things,” she told Reuters, adding politicians and the media had “chosen not to communicate that so many of the crises that we are experiencing now are very closely interlinked.”

“Therefore, people of course only focus on things that are right ahead of them instead of actually focusing on the larger holistic picture,” she told Reuters.

Instead politicians must act and act now and cease treating the climate as a distant problem.

“We focus on the climate when we have time to spare, it feels like,” Thunberg said. “It’s something that – yes, it’s a problem and not an existential emergency that affects all other issues as it should be.”

Thunberg’s admonishment of her Swedish homeland represents the latest instance of the Swedish teen hitting the headlines this year, having previously made a prominent appearance at the United Kingdom’s famous Glastonbury festival back in June.

As Breitbart London reported, she also publicly lambasted the E.U. for being too lenient in its treatment of the much-hated nuclear energy sector.