Laurence Fox, the star of the Breitbart production My Son Hunter, said that the UK has become a country run by “two left-wing parties” following the installation of former Liberal Liz Truss as the UK’s next ‘Conservative’ Prime Minister.

In an interview with Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125 on Tuesday ahead of the launch of My Son Hunter, available to stream or download now on MySonHunter.com, Laurence Fox — who besides being an actor is also the leader of the UK’s Reclaim party — said that his country is facing many of the same problems as the United States in terms of cancel culture and the infiltration of the woke movement into institutions.

To make matters worse, in Fox’s perspective, both major parties, the governing Conservative party and the opposition Labour Party are nothing more than two sides of the same coin, with both representing the left of the political spectrum.

“The front benches, the most powerful people in the Conservative party, I don’t think they are conservative particularly. I think England and Great Britain has became a country where you have two left-wing parties, one very left-wing party and one quite left-wing party,” Fox said.

“You almost have a uni-party, you don’t have a choice, so our job as the Reclaim party is to discuss issues that Conservatives are too frightened to talk about and to encourage any MP who wants to fight.”

Commenting on the change in leadership, the My Son Hunter star said that he believed that “Liz Truss is going to be more of the same”.

Fox said that he believed that the “most important appointment” Truss would make would be who she chose to head up the Department of Education, saying: “Whoever she appoints will tell whether she is interested in conservatism because these little woke ideologues have been rotting our children’s brains for the last 25 years and its going to take 25 years to undo it, to root it out and to get kids learning about the good things their fore bearers have done and not just self-flagellation.”

“Some of the stuff my kids are being taught is the same that is being taught in America, critical race theory, gender ideology, all of this pernicious and divisive stuff. It’s a cultural import, we have no cultural border between the UK and America, whatever you guys come up we get infected.”

Fox and many others on the political right in Britain had hoped that Truss would appoint former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, who has won international acclaim for her strident opposition to Critical Race Theory (CRT). However, Truss rejected this opportunity, stashing away Badenoch in the less visible role as Trade Secretary in a move to perhaps shield her new administration from the shadow cast by Badenoch, who was passed over by the party despite being more popular with the voting base than Truss, herself.

Instead, former policing and crime minister and the former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Kit Malthouse MP has been installed as Education Secretary. It remains to be seen how strident Malthouse will be in challenging the wokeism embedded in the British education system, however, a point of concern for conservatives will be that he has previously defended police officers wearing LGBTQ+ themed rainbow helmets.

.@LozzaFox, the star of the upcoming film 'My Son Hunter' — personally took on a police force for arresting a veteran over a meme. https://t.co/1H34fEoBT2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 29, 2022

In addition to challenging the Conservative party from the right with his Reclaim party, Laurence Fox has also established the Bad Law Project, to deal with the “politicised police forces” in Britain and to recapture the institutions that have been taken over by the woke left and to fight against the criminalisation of speech in the UK.

“We are coming to reclaim the police and every single other foundational institution which has been captured by political ideologues.” Fox said, adding: “Get politics out of policing, education and the rest. This is just the beginning.”

