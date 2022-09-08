Fashion Notes: 115 Photos of Queen Elizabeth’s Century-Defining Style

Queen Elizabeth II has passed but her century-defining style lives fiercely through decades of fashion that she inspired.

From trench coats and headscarves at Burberry to jewelled couture and tartan for Alexander McQueen, Queen Elizabeth II helped define nearly a century of British fashion with her timeless style.

Here, Fashion Notes brings a pictorial of the Queen’s life through fashion.

