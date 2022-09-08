Fashion Notes: 115 Photos of Queen Elizabeth’s Century-Defining Style

HM Queen Elizabeth II with her maids of honour, Green Drawing Room, Buckingham palace, 2nd June 1953. (Colorised black and white print). Artist Cecil Beaton. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)
circa 1955: Studio portrait of Queen Elizabeth II holding a fan while wearing a brocade dress. She is also wearing a sash and the star of the Order of the Garter, a necklace given to her by Nizam of Hyderabad, and a diamond bracelet, a gift from the Duke of Edinburgh. Her diamond and pearl tiara were worn by Queens of England since Queen Victoria. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II of England; portrait circa 1956. (Photo by: Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II with French President Rene Coty during her State visit to France. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II about to take her seat in the Royal Box at the Odeon Theatre, Leicester Square, London, for the Royal Film Performance of MGM’s ‘Les Girls’. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II in her carriage passing through the Horse Guards Parade on her way to open the new session of Parliament at Westminster. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II waves to spectators as she leaves the Chapel during a tour of Mill Hill School, London. The visit was in connection with the 150th anniversary of its foundation. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes actress Jayne Mansfield during the Royal Film Performance, 05 November 1957 in Buckingham Palace. (INTERNATIONAL NEWS PHOTOS (INP)/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and General Sir Richard McCreery, with the Queen Mother behind, walking in the paddock at Sandown Park, for a Grand Military Meeting, Surrey, March 21st 1958. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Elisabeth II. (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Delhi during a state visit to India, 21st January 1961. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh during her visit to Canada. The Queen inspected the Royal 22nd Regiment on the Plains of Abraham and presented them with Colours. She is Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment. 23rd June 1959. (Photo by Freddie Reed/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with their two children, the Prince of Wales and Princess Anne at Windsor Castle. With them is Sugar, one of the Queen’s pet corgis. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
At Buckingham Palace during a banquet held in his honor, American President John F. Kennedy (1917 – 1963) (right) and his wife, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 – 1994) (second left), pose with Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain (second right) and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, London, United Kingdom, June 15, 1961. Mrs. Kennedy’s dress was designed by Chez Ninon while the Queen wore a Hartnell gown. (Photo by Photoquest/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II presents new colours to the RAF at Buckingham Palace. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada: Queen Elizabeth II is shown in these close-ups on her arrival at the Confederation Memorial Building, which she dedicated today, October 6th.
Die britische Königin Elizabeth II. (M) im Gespräch mit dem Bundespräsidenten Heinrich Lübke und dessen Frau Wilhelmine am Nachmittag des 18.05.1965 in der Villa Hammerschmidt in Bonn. (Photo by Kurt Rohwedder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia (1892 – 1975) upon their arrival in Addis Ababa, during a State Visit to Ethiopia, February 1965. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II at Badminton, circa 1965. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II at Ventnor during a Royal visit to the Isle of Wight. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The Queen and Princess Anne at the wedding of Princess Margriet of the Netherlands in The Hague, Netherlands, 10th January 1967. (Photo by Jeremy Fletcher/Getty Images)
The Royal Family in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, Berkshire. Left to right: Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles (behind the Queen) and Prince Andrew. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
The Investiture of The Prince of Wales at Caernarvon Castle on July 1, 1969. Prince Charles kneels before the HRH Queen Elizabeth II as she places the coronet on his head. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Edward are shown here on the lawn of their Windsor home.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their way to meet US President Richard Nixon at Buckingham Palace, London, 25th February 1969. (Photo by Tim Graham/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Edward Heath and U.S President Richard Nixon (1913 – 1994) and his wife Patricia at Chequers, Heath’s official country residence, 1970. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II chats with jockeys Ron Quinton and Hilton Cope before the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick race course near Sydney, during her tour of Australia, 1st April 1970. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II visits the Town Hall in Sydney with Emmet McDermott (1911 – 2002), Lord Mayor of Sydney, during her tour of Australia, May 1970. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II is given a tour of the ancient city of Ephesus, during a State Visit to Turkey, October 1971. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
London, England: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, seated in a living room in Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Balmoral to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II wearing a green jacket and beribboned hat, circa 1973. The hat is by milliner Simone Mirman. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II smiles during the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 01, 1973 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II visits an ancient pyramid during her state visit to Mexico, 1975. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth ll holds her gold Rollei camera during a visit to the Badminton Horse Trials on April 26, 1974 in Badminton, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II at an equestrian trophy presentation ceremony, circa 1974. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor, circa 1975. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)
View of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, in a silk headscarf, a blue coat, and a tartan skirt, as she smiles at the camera, Windsor, England, circa 1975. She carries a black handbag, gloves, and a brochure. (Photo by Derek Hudson/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II stands near an oak sapling which she planted in a garden of the Government Guesthouse in Tokyo. The oak sapling had been brought to Japan from Windsor castle. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth ll attend a polo match at Windsor Great Park after attending Royal Ascot on June 17, 1976 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth smiles as she poses for official pictures in courtyard of Windsor Castle. The monarch celebrates her 50th birthday 4/21/76.
Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Ascot race meeting, at Ascot racecourse in Ascot, Berkshire, England, Great Britain, June 1975. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth ll attends a State Banquet with President Gerald Ford and Betty Ford during a State Visit, Washington DC, USA, 7th July 1976. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth ll attends the opening ceremony of the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics on July 17, 1976 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
British Royals Charles, Prince of Wales, wearing a safari-style suit, Queen Elizabeth II, in a beige raincoat and headscarf, and Prince Andrew, wearing blue flared trousers, arrive at the Olympic Equestrian Centre in Bromont, Quebec, Canada, 24th July 1976. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II, circa 1977. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II braves the rain during her visit to New Zealand, 1977. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II during her State visit to Luxembourg (Photo by Ron Bell/PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at the parade in Port Moresby when the Queen presented a new Queen’s Colour to the First Battalion, Pacific Islands regiment during their visit to Papa New Guinea (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth ll greets the public during a Silver Jubilee walkabout on June 07, 1977 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, in wearing a yellow hat, jacket, and matching pleated skirt, with unidentified others, as she attend the Epsom Derby Race meeting at Epsom Downs racecourse, Surrey, England, June 1978. (Photo by Derek Hudson/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II watching a polo match at Windsor after a day at the Ascot races, 17th June 1980. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
The Queen At The Royal Windsor Horse Show (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II on board the Royal Yacht Britannia, when she held a dinner in honour of the Emir of Bahrain, Sheikh Isa bin Sulman al Khalifa. (Photo by Ron Bell/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Queen In Morocco Becoming Impatient Waiting For King Hassan. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth ll attends a banquet hosted by King Hassan ll at the Royal Palace on October 28, 1980 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
British Royal Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a green coat with a headscarf and sunglasses, sitting alongside an unspecified man and a Labrador, attends a polo match, location unspecified, 1981. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II holding a Hamilton Tiger-Cats magazine, probably during her tour of Canada, circa 1983. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)
The Queen And Prince Philip With President Ronald Reagan And Nancy Reagan At A State Banquet At Windsor Castle. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II wearing a pale peach outfit stands in the Royal Box at the Polo Smiths Lawn in Windsor, England, June 1982. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
The Queen In San Diego During Her Visit To A Naval Dockyard Chooses A Navy And White Outfit. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth ll and Nancy Reagan arrive for a concert during an official Tour of the USA on February 28, 1983 in Long Beach, USA. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (Canada 1984) (Photo by Erin Combs/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
HM the Queen. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)
The Queen Smiling At Polo (date Not Certain) (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II wears an orange coat with matching hat and a gold and diamond brooch to a Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire, England, 14th May 1984. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
The Queen Visiting St Anne’s Church In Kew. She Is Wearing A Red Coat. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
US President George Bush (R) talks to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C) as they stand with First Lady Barbara Bush (L) on May 14, 1991 after the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, arrived at the White House for a state dinner. (J. DAVID AKE/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II at an official visit to the White House. (Photo by Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in a state coach, a Bicentennial gift from Australia. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony at Booker T. Washington Middle School in Miami, Florida. (Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II, during an official visit to Washington, DC, USA, 15th May 1991 (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
The Queen & Prince Philip Walking Without Shoes At Raj Ghat – The Site Of Gandhi’s Cremation – New Delhi, India. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
The Queen At The Royal Windsor Horse Show, In The Grounds Of Windsor Castle, Watching Her Husband Compete (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
The Queen Leaving Arriving At Kuala Lumpur Airport, Malaysia (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II, 2000. (Photo by John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)
The Queen With The Father Of The Bride, Mr Rhys-jones, Followed By Prince Philip With Mrs Rhys-jones At The Wedding Of Prince Edward To Sophie Rhys-jones, Windsor. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Royal Grandstand at Epsom Downs before the Vodafone Derby horserace. (Photo by John Stillwell – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II, 2000. (Photo by John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)
387939 11: Queen Elizabeth arrives for the Easter church service at Windsor Castle April 15, 2001 in London, England. (Photo by UK Press/Newsmakers)
The Queen Arriving For Her State Visit To Norway. King Harald Of Norway Accompanies Her To Review The Guard Of Honour. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
H.M. The Queen unveils a portrait bust of her late mother before the AlvisGrand Military Gold Cup Race run at Sandown Racecourse on March 7, 2003 in Sandown. (Photo by Julian Herbert/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Ll, With Her Knee Bandaged And Using A Walking Stick For Extra Support, Arrives To Open The New Gates At Her Home, Sandringham. The Gates Are A Golden Jubilee Gift From The Armed Forces Of Great Britain. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
The Queen Attends A Sunday Morning Service At Flitcham Church, Near Sandringham. . (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Press photographers snap pictures of Queen Elizabeth II outside the Louvre museum in Paris, where she viewed paintings which will form part of the new British Gallery due to open in 2005, 06 April 2004, on the second day of a three-day state visit to mark the centenary of the Entente Cordiale, the colonial-era promise of cross-channel friendship between Britain and France. (JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II arrives. (Photo by Chris Radburn – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Queen, Honorary Air Commodore, Visits Raf Marham, King’s Lynn, Norfolk. . (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during a walkabout as snow falls after attending a morning church service at West Newton Church, West Newton, Norfolk. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Queen Visits Raf Marham In Norfolk.During The Visit The Queen Watched A Flypast And A Mock Bombing Raid. . (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of England and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip and Virginia Governor Timothy M, Kaine arriving at the Virginia State Capitol, Richmond Virginia as part of the 400th anniversary of the Jamestown Settlement, May 3, 2007 (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II leaves after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament on November 18, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Johnny Green/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Queen Attends A Sunday Service At Hillingdon Church Near Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II leaves the church of St Mary in Flitcham near the Sandringham Estate after attending Sunday service on January 15, 2012 near King’s Lynn, in Norfolk, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge visit Fortnum and Mason store on Piccadilly on March 1, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/FilmMagic)
Prince, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Baker Street Underground Station to mark the 150th anniversary of the London Underground on March 20, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II leaves the Sunday Service at Wolferton Church with Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh on January 19, 2014 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at West Newton Village Hall to attend a meeting of the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute, at which Dame Penelope Keith is the guest speaker on January 22, 2015 near King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II undertakes a walkabout after attending Sunday service at the church of St Peter and St Paul in West Newton on February 1, 2015 near King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attends The Fiji Exhibition at the University of East Anglia on January 27, 2017 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images )
Queen Elizabeth II, President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
(L-R) US First Lady Melania Trump, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, US President Donald Trump, Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stand on the steps as the US national anthem plays during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and First Lady’s three-day State Visit to the UK. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (2L), US President Donald Trump (L), US First Lady Melania Trump (C), Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2R) and Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for a photograph ahead of a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and First Lady’s three-day State Visit to the UK. (ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she officially welcomes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (L) with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) during their visit on June 03, 2019 at Buckingham Palace in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II during the launch of The Queen’s Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace on October 7, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House on February 5, 2022 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo Joe Giddens – by WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a ceremony to start the lighting of the Principal Beacon outside of Buckingham Palace in London, from the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on June 2, 2022, as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stands on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace as the troops march past during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. (JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attends an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 28, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee, on February 5, 2022 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo Joe Giddens – by WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 30, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attending the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
