Queen Elizabeth’s 9/11 Message: ‘Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love’

Queen Elizabeth, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, after more than 70 years on the throne, is remembered fondly by many Americans, not least because of her expression of solidarity with the American people after the terror attacks of 9/11.

Shortly after the attacks, Queen Elizabeth broke with centuries of tradition and had The Star-Spangled Banner played at Buckingham Palace during the changing of the guard, with the U.S. ambassador in attendance, as a sign of friendship:

Several days later, she conveyed her sympathies in a message to a memorial service at St Thomas church in New York City:

You come together today in St Thomas church in New York united in sorrow by the terrible events of last week. Each and every one of us has been shocked and numbed by what we have witnessed in these recent days. But none of us should doubt the resilience and determination of this great and much loved city and its people. Men and women from many nations, from many faiths and from many backgrounds were working together in New York City when this unimaginable outrage overtook them all. …

But nothing that can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments. Grief is the price we pay for love.

King Charles III was officially proclaimed the new monarch during a traditional ceremony on Saturday.

