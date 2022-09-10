WATCH: Charles Formally Proclaimed King After Accession Council

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed as monarch following a meeting of the ancient Accession Council in St James’s Palace.

The King, his succession having been confirmed, gave a short speech on the grief of his family and the British family of nations over the end of his mother’s reign, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication, and its devotion. ”

“I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony, and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world,” the King vowed.

“In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments,” he continued.

“And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God,” he added.

King Charles III is declared the new monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from a balcony of St. James’s Palace https://t.co/qVOUfBnPic pic.twitter.com/d4XgmHpbXB — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2022

King Charles also gave a formal oath concerning his constitutional duty relating to the security of the Church of Scotland — a tradition dating back to a time when the Scottish royal family had ascended to the English throne but not yet united the Scottish and English states.

“I, Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of My other Realms and Territories, King, Defender of the Faith, do faithfully promise and swear that I shall inviolably maintain and preserve the Settlement of the true Protestant Religion as established by the Laws made in Scotland in prosecution of the Claim of Right and particularly by an Act intituled ‘An Act for securing the Protestant Religion and Presbyterian Church Government’ and by the Acts passed in the Parliament of both Kingdoms for Union of the two Kingdoms, together with the Government, Worship, Discipline, Rights and Privileges of the Church of Scotland,” the King declared.

“So help me God.”

