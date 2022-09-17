Police in the German capital of Berlin are preparing emergency plans in anticipation of a possible collapse of the energy grid over the winter.

The police force responsible for Berlin is currently drawing up emergency plans in the event of the city’s energy grid collapsing, with officers in Germany’s increasingly multicultural capital anticipating rioting and looting over the winter months if the worst should occur.

Other officials across Germany have already warned of possible social unrest over the coming months as people are left unable to heat their homes, with bigwigs frequently using the country’s right-wing as a scapegoat for the existential energy problems the German state is now facing as a result of green agenda policies and the Ukraine war.

According to a report by Die Welt, law enforcement in the country’s capital are now anticipating that they will be forced to deal with various levels of social unrest as a result of the ongoing crisis.

Under the plans, separate preparations have been made to help police deal with public backlash resulting from raised prices and energy rationing, both of which officials reportedly now view as being likely.

Contingency plans are also being established for the purpose of dealing with the entire energy grid in the city collapsing, with the police reportedly believing that this would result in both rioting and looting.

To help deal with this, police are currently sourcing emergency generators to power their operations, as well as satellite phones that will continue to function even during a blackout.

A spokesman for the police reportedly told Die Welt that it “goes without saying” that such plans were being drawn up by law enforcement in the city, with the source noting that officials frequently plan for various emergency scenarios in case they do end up occurring.

While by no means being guaranteed to happen in the coming months, the possibilities of more militant energy rationing as well as rolling blackouts remain a real concern as German authorities fail to get a grip on the country’s current energy crisis.

Originating out of green agenda ideology that resulted in the country becoming almost totally reliant on Russian gas exports, Moscow’s decision to largely stop supplying the European market in the wake of Russo-Western sanctions war over Ukraine has left Germany in the lurch, with a number of officials in the country warning of societal unrest should people be left unable to properly heat their homes.

Various government bigwigs have in particular voiced fears that the German right could end up making massive gains in popularity as a result of the crisis, with one official tasked with maintaining the integrity of German democracy even labelling members of the public who wish to resist the country’s government as “enemies of the state“.

Despite this dire situation, senior politicians have been extremely reticent to U-turn on the green agenda policies partially responsible for causing the energy crisis in the first place, with authorities still aiming to largely take out of service the country’s three remaining nuclear power stations this being likely to increase grid instability and further reduce energy independence.

An alternative plan to keep some of the plants in so-called cold reserve should they be needed has meanwhile been slammed as being “technically not feasible” by a major energy supplier in the country.

