Joe Biden Pays His Respects to Queen in Westminster Visit

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday paid his personal respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II when he stood beside her coffin, made the sign of the cross and put his hand to his heart during a visit to Westminster Hall in London.

He was accompanied by first lady Jill Biden.

AP reports he stood quietly in contemplation near the casket after his quiet tribute. The Bidens were joined by U.S. Ambassador Jane Hartley.

Biden was also expected to sign the official condolence book and attend a reception Sunday at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III before attending the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The visiting president is one of hundreds of world leaders in the capital to pay their respects to the Queen, who died Sept. 8 at 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Other leaders who have already made the journey to view the coffin include New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

You can watch continuous live coverage of visitors paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II below:

Hundreds of thousands of other mourners have waited for hours in a queue to walk past the queen’s casket.

London’s transport authority says it is preparing for around one million people to visit central London Monday for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Transport for London chief Andy Byford said Sunday the capital has seen “huge numbers of additional passengers” since the Queen died on Sept. 8. But he said demand will “reach a climax” on Monday, AP reports.

Wrong World Leader: ‘Irish’ Joe Biden Tweets Gushing Tribute to Obama as Queen Ailshttps://t.co/nkqclnml5Y — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 8, 2022

Across the country some 250 extra train services will run, including some overnight trains.

Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail, said Monday will see the “biggest public transport operation since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”