Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy were the most popular party among workers and the middle class in last weekend’s election, while the wealthiest Italians, along with university graduates, were more likely to vote for left parties.

The Brothers of Italy (FdI) came first in last weekend’s elections with 26 per cent of the vote, winning nearly six million more votes than in the previous election in 2018, and according to a breakdown of voting by the firm Ipsos, the party managed to secure just over 30 per cent of the votes of lower-middle-class people amid strong numbers across all income ranges.

Among upper-middle-class people and university graduates, the left-wing Democrats were the most popular party, followed by Meloni’s FdI, the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera reports.

Nando Pagnoncelli, the head of Ipsos, commented on the breakdown of the voting saying, “These elections, even more than the previous ones, have shown how the traditional reference groups of each party have disappeared” and noted that among workers the Democratic Party, the traditional left-wing party in Italy, had come in fourth place behind the FdI, the Five Star Movement and Matteo Salvini’s League.

While Meloni is likely to become Italy’s first-ever female Prime Minister, the number of female voters who voted for her party was slightly lower than the number of male supporters according to the analysis.

The data comes just days after it was revealed that the FdI and the centre-right coalition had broken through the so-called “red wall” of traditionally left-wing areas in regions like Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, beating Democratic candidates in areas that have been the heartland of the left in Italy for decades.

The centre-right coalition won a total of 29 single-member constituencies in the former “red wall” areas and three of the five single-member constituencies for the Italian Senate.

