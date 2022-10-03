Giorgia Meloni being likely to become Italy’s first-ever woman prime minister is “anything but a win” for women because she represents “white feminism”, according to MSNBC.

In an article titled ‘Giorgia Meloni’s feminism is a wolf in sheep’s clothing’, MSNBC Opinion Columnist Natasha Norman argues in no uncertain terms that the Italian conservative breaking the proverbial glass ceiling is the ‘wrong’ kind of win for women in politics, claiming that she “pursues a violently anti-feminist agenda.”

Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FdI) party coming first in the recent elections — after securing not even five per cent of the vote share in 2018 — is “absolutely anything but a win for feminism” despite the fact she has “branded herself as a feminist for years”, Norman insists.

“Rather, Meloni is an exemplar of how some white women weaponize gender and use it to oppress other women and minorities,” the MSNBC columnist alleged, railing: “White feminism has become an integral component of crypto-fascistic and white nationalist movements here in the U.S. as well. ”

The MSNBC article ran along similar lines to one by Britain’s leftist Guardian newspaper, which was angered by Meloni having “sexualised” herself by joking around with some melons — ‘melonis’ in Italian — on election day, and for opposing “pink quotas” for women in the workplace.

Specifically, Norman compared Meloni to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the Republican Party, whom she characterised as someone who “[positions] herself as a defender of women’s rights while terrorizing minorities.”

“Part of Meloni’s schtick comes in the form of being a working woman and an active, hands-on mother… But time and again, Meloni has played this part in an initiative to reduce women to their reproductive value,” Norman suggested, taking particular umbrage at the fact that the Italian had said “Yes to natural families, no to the LGBT lobby … yes to the culture of life, no to the abyss of death” while on the campaign trail.

“No to the violence of Islam, yes to safer borders; no to mass immigration, yes to work for our people” was also condemned as “another attempt to whip up anti-immigration fear and support.”

Potentially the most “horrifying” of Meloni’s actions during the election, Norman suggested, had been to share a video of a Ukrainian woman being sexually assaulted in broad daylight by an African aslyum seeker and declaring: “One cannot remain silent in the face of this atrocious episode of sexual violence against a Ukrainian woman carried out in daytime in Piacenza by an asylum seeker… I will do everything I can to restore security to our cities.”

Norman described this — not the rape — as the “ultimate violation”; a weaponisation of sexual assault “to further her anti-immigration stance.”

The MSNBC columnist added that “the majority of gender-based violence in Italy is either committed or condoned by Italians, not by immigrants or foreigners” — although this should hardly be surprising given there are still far more Italians in Italy than foreigners at this time.

Norman did not tell readers that, according to Italian interior ministry statistics published in 2019, 42 out of 100 rapes in the country were being committed by migrants, and that Italian women are more likely to be victims than foreign women — clear evidence of an alarming problem, considering migrants are nowhere near 42 per cent of the general population.

