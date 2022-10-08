PICS: Ukrainians Celebrate Partial Destruction of Crimean Bridge in Kyiv

Ukrainians are posing in front of a giant mocked-up commemorative stamp showing Russia’s bridge to Crimea on fire after it was damaged on Saturday morning.

The propaganda potential of the rail and road bridge linking the annexed peninsula to Russia proper being partly destroyed has been realised quickly, with a giant mock commemorative postage stamp featuring an artist’s impression of the event appearing quickly in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv (Kiev).

Video footage appeared on Saturday morning showing the key piece of infrastructure, opened by the Russians in 2018, engulfed in flames and partly collapsed.

RIA Novosti, a Russian news organisation owned by the state, reported the National Anti-Terrorism Committee as saying that “on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula , a truck was blown up, which resulted in the ignition of seven fuel tanks of a railway train” — although this account of the incident has not been independently verified.

As of the time of publication, Ukraine’s official position on the damage to the bridge remained somewhat amiguous, although an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky did post a picture showing a section of it sunk beneath the waves with a caption appearing to take credit.

“Crimea, the bridge, the beginning.,” he wrote.

“Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled.”

Other senior Ukrainian figures have suggested the damage to the bridge, inflicted the morning after Russian president Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday, might be attributed simply to shoddy Russian workmanship, however.

“Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: if you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode,” wrote David Arakhamia, the de jure leader of Zelesnsky’s Servant of the People party, on Telegram.

“And this is just the beginning. Of all things, reliable construction is not something Russia is particularly famous for,” he jabbed.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the generally celebratory “ reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure shows its terrorist nature” — although Russia has itself targeted dams and power plants in recent weeks.

 

