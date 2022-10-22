Bangladeshi Migrant Arrested for Raping Italian Policewoman in Naples

A Bangladeshi migrant reportedly raped an Italian policewoman who had just left work for the evening after being attacked from behind.

The attack took place just outside of the Decumani police station in Naples and began with the policewoman being struck in the back of the head with a rock as she was going to her car in a nearby parking lot following her shift.

After being attacked with the rock, the woman was subsequently raped. After the rapist walked away, the woman, still in shock, called for help. An ambulance soon arrived on the scene and took the officer to a local hospital, where she was treated for injuries and kept under observation due to the head injury, Il Giornale reports.

A suspect in the case, a Bangladeshi migrant, was arrested on Wednesday night near the Via Duomo. He has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.

The attack is just the latest involving a migrant this year, and comes after an African migrant from Guinea was arrested in August for rape after being caught on film in the centre of the city of Piacenza in the Emilia-Romagna region sexually abusing a 55-year-old Ukrainian woman.

The incident was commented on by Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni, now the country’s new Prime Minister following her party’s election win last month.

“One cannot remain silent in the face of this atrocious episode of sexual violence against a Ukrainian woman carried out in daytime in Piacenza by an asylum seeker,” Meloni said at the time.

“A hug to this woman. I will do everything I can to restore security to our cities,” she added.

She was later forced to delete her statement on Twitter as it contained the video of the incident.

According to a 2020 report, around half of the violent sex attacks that take place in Italy are committed by foreign nationals.

