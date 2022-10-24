Four green extremists have been arrested after using cake to vandalise a wax statue of the King in Madame Tussauds.

Pro-green agenda protesters are said to have stepped over the rope barrier segregating the statue from the general public on Monday morning, before vandalising the statue with cake.

It comes as climate crazies across the world come under fire for attacking pieces of art, with another recent example in Germany seeing a multi-million dollar Monet painting covered in mash potato.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the protesters who vandalised the statue appeared to be inspired by green agenda motives aimed at seeing oil and gas production cut in Britain, with at least two of the individuals involved wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the name of the “Just Stop Oil” activist group.

The eco-extremist activist group appears to have claimed responsibility for the stunt, reportedly telling The Telegraph in a statement that “the science is clear” and that “oil and gas” needs to be stopped.

UK police have meanwhile confirmed that they responded to an incident at the location, during which “two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10.50am”.

Four suspects have since been arrested under suspicion of causing criminal damage in relation to the incident.

Similar green agenda-inspired demonstrations have been occurring all over Europe over the last number of months, with incidents of art being vandalised by climate protesters becoming increasingly common in recent weeks.

For example, protesters in Germany pulled a similar stunt to their soup-throwing British counterparts on Sunday, splashing a multi-million dollar painting by French artist Claude Monet with mashed potatoes.

According to the German climate extremist group “The Last Generation”, the effort was done in order to help stop a “climate catastrophe”, though it is unclear exactly how slapping produce on a pre-painted canvas is likely to achieve such an end.

Many have even criticised the activists for only making things worse, with even those within Germany’s ultra-leftist Green party seemingly being of the view that the activists may be going too far.

“The fight against the climate crisis is not strengthened by attacks on famous paintings,” Ursula Nonnemacher, who leads the party in Brandenburg, remarked.

“On the contrary, we need broad social consensus,” she went on to say.

