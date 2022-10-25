Leftists in Italy have expressed anger after new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that she wants to be referred to as Prime Minister in the traditional way, rather than opting for a gendered, feminine form of the term in the Italian language.

Prime Minister Meloni stated she wishes to be referred to as “il presidente del consiglio.” rather than the feminine form of the term “la presidenta”.

Laura Boldrini, a deputy of the left-wing Democratic Party (PD) complained about Meloni’s move saying on Twitter, “Is affirming the feminine too much for the leader of [Brothers of Italy], a party that already forgets the Sisters in its name?”

Michela Murgia, an Italian novelist and playwright, added, “It is not the sex of those in charge that counts, it is the model of power that is covered. Meloni’s power model is the masculine male one,” Il Giornale reports.

Usigrai, the union of Italian journalists from the broadcaster RAI, also criticised the new Prime Minister saying, “As Italy painstakingly adapts to European norms for the use of femininity in public offices and professions, we are witnessing a dangerous step backwards.”

“No colleague can be forced to use the masculine in Meloni’s case, on the contrary, RAI journalists are obliged to use the feminine in their name,” the union added.

The issue is just the latest to anger leftists since Meloni began forming the government after her party, the Brothers of Italy (FdI) won the Italian national elections last month.

Earlier this month, many leftists were angered over the appointment of Lorenzo Fontana, a member of Matteo Salvini’s League, as speaker of the Chamber of Deputies due to his firm pro-life and pro-traditional marriage stances.

The voting in of Fontana, as well as FdI member Ignazio Le Russa as speaker of the Italian Senate, led to protests by demonstrators dressed up as characters from the dystopian television series A Handmaid’s Tale.

