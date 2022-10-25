Outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has made her final speech in power before meeting the King to formally resign, in which she quoted stoic philosopher Seneca and laid the ground for a future ‘told you so’ moment on the dangers of high taxes and low growth.

Speaking from the steps of 10 Downing Street Tuesday morning Liz Truss, who has been the Prime Minister for just 50 days including today, gave a speech which briefly touched on her achievements in power — there aren’t many, after all — but spent more time laying out what needs to be done next.

Talking about the few policy announcements of her government that haven’t already been reversed by the assassin of the Sunak government — Jeremy Hunt, who was widely perceived to be pushing through a globalist coup against Truss from the inside in her final weeks — Truss name-checked the winter fuel support measures and the reversal of a tax rise.

Citing another area of major progress, although again it is unclear whether these measures will survive the change in government, Truss said “We are taking back our energy independence, so we are never again beholden to global market fluctuations or malign foreign powers”, a reference to the important work in legalising fracking in the UK, allowing more drilling in the North Sea, and clearing the way for new nuclear.

Rishi Sunak Will Meet King, Become UK Prime Minister This Morninghttps://t.co/lnEPprXcE4 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 25, 2022

A legacy member of Boris Johnson’s destructively green government, it is entirely possible that Sunak will reverse these measures, particularly the essential bridge of fracking for gas, which enjoys a particular focus of hatred among the globalist organisations which Sunak is seen to be associated with.

But, quoting stoic philosopher Seneca who urged leaders to make difficult decisions, Truss was more involved in laying out her vision for Britain — perhaps the one she would liked to have seen enacted under her, had events not conspired against her — in a list that sounded like a warning for Sunak as much as anything.

“We simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth”, Truss said, in a warning against ever-rising taxation, before calling for a move to increase freedom, opportunities, and democracy in the United Kingdom, by taking advantage of the opportunities presented by Brexit.

Truss then traveled to the palace to meet King Charles III. In the brief period between her resignation and Sunak being invited to form a government, the country is without a Prime Minister, with full executive power returned to the King. In short, the country is briefly an absolute monarchy.

Read Liz Truss’s speech: