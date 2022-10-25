Only seconds into his premiership, Rishi Sunak has already raised eyebrows, being compared to a robot and a video game character for his wave in front of Downing Street.

Netizens were left asking whether their newly minted Prime Minister had encountered an error and needed to close on Tuesday, with Rishi Sunak being compared to a glitching video game character or a malfunctioning robot for his extremely awkward wave to cameras in front of Westminster.

While a laughing matter for many, it is the second such gaff of its kind within two days for the new UK leader, who already has been branded as being out of touch with the average British individual due to his extreme wealth.

Occurring just after Sunak’s first speech as Prime Minister, the PR blunder involved the leader awkwardly pausing in front of the boor of Downing street, giving two shorts waves, before pivoting slightly and repeating the waving motion, all while keeping his arm in the air.

Some compared the strange action to that of a robot or video game character, with others poking fun at what appears to be the Prime Minister “malfunctioning” in front of Number 10.

“Oh no he broke again,” one netizen remarked. “Someone press the ‘reset’ button.”

Meanwhile, UK tabloid the Daily Mail appears to have dubbed the new Tory party leader “Robo-Rishi” for the move, the second of its kind since it was confirmed that Sunak would be Britain’s new Prime Minister.

The first of these PR blunders occurred on Monday, when the then-PM-to-be gave a victory speech to the media, with the newly elected leader appearing to spend the entire time looking off camera.

To make matters worse, Sunak then paused awkwardly, before turning and walking off without a word.

Coup Complete: Globalist Rishi Sunak Installed as Prime Minister of the United Kingdomhttps://t.co/b46Pf7AFyq — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 25, 2022

Although no doubt amusing, both of these “malfunctions” will likely underline the need for Sunak to work on his ability to connect with the public. Criticism has been made of his own distance from voters, given his own very wealthy globalist background.

With it reported that the multi-millionaire leader is richer than Britain’s king, many have attacked the former Chancellor of the Exchequer for being out of touch with ordinary Britons.

The opposition Labour Party in particular has been keen to paint Sunak as a leader for the ultra-rich, arguing that the former Goldman Sachs employee is far too wealthy to properly run the country.

“Rishi Sunak will be a super-rich Prime Minister, governing for the super-rich,” one Labour MP wrote online while attacking the new leader.

Meanwhile, video footage from a documentary has also been circulating online which appears to show a Sunak in his early 20s saying that he does not have working-class friends, with the footage being further pointed to as evidence that the man is unsuitable to run the country.

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle