Radical climate activists in Germany are now endangering people’s lives in Berlin, the head of a police union in the city has said.

Green radicals in Berlin who are now routinely blocking roads are endangering the lives of the general public, the head of the city’s police union has claimed.

It comes after emergency services were delayed from reaching a woman with life-threatening injuries after a road traffic collision in the German capital.

According to a report on the incident by Bild, rescuers were severely delayed in reaching the location of a crash, which saw a woman badly injured after her bicycle collided with a cement mixer.

As a result of her injuries, a specialist rescue vehicle was called to the scene to treat the woman, however, an on-scene doctor was forced to improvise after the vehicle was significantly delayed by a climate change protest, which saw radical green extremists attempt to stick themselves to the pavement.

The driver is said to have also been injured, but only as a result of being stabbed by an unknown assailant after he reportedly exited his vehicle to check on the cyclist.

Amnesty Angered After Climate Activists Sentenced for Blocking Ambulance https://t.co/tiVD5wbE8C — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 30, 2022

“Now at the latest you should say goodbye to the fairy tale of harmless protest,” Berlin Police Union spokesman Benjamin Jendro said regarding the incident.

The spokesman went on to say that any eco-extremist who continues to block roads now “consciously accepts” that they are putting lives at risk by making it so that “people in need have to wait longer for help from the police and fire brigade”.

Ultimately, the union rep accused the climate protesters of having “carelessly played with the health of the population” while giving no consideration to how their guerrilla tactics are affecting German society.

Climate Activist Sprays Paint All Over Lobby Groups' Offices in London pic.twitter.com/OoVLKaeABf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2022

While unlikely to prevent climate protesters from glueing themselves to the pavement in the near future, the police union’s warning represents the latest increase in tensions between eco-extremists in Europe and the rest of society.

With such extreme methods of protest becoming an ever more frequent spectacle in the continent, many members of the general public appear to have lost their patience with the demonstrators, with videos of commuters dragging away protesters and ripping away signage seemingly becoming more common by the day.

Police in London were even forced to issue a plea to the public over the weekend urging the public to refrain from fighting activists, and instead call authorities instead to deal with any attempts at serious disruption in an attempt to curtail conflict between the climate protesters and other Britons.

Such a request appears to have fallen on deaf ears, with footage going viral on Monday of one unknown individual taking on a climate protester attempting to spray a UK government building with paint.

This enraged bystander tackled a Just Stop Oil activist vandalising the MI5 building, leaving both of them covered in orange paint. pic.twitter.com/Avxhc2kzFp — TalkTV (@TalkTV) October 31, 2022

While the protester had been attempting to vandalise the MI5 building in London, the demonstrator too ended up with a new coat of paint after the alleged bystander turned the nozzle on the activist during the struggle.

Also vandalised by climate protesters on Monday were the UK Home Office, a Bank of England building, and the headquarters of media company News Corp.

Farage Warns ‘Eco-Terrorism’ is Next as Climate Crazies Vandalise Think Tankshttps://t.co/6MN094vm8k — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 25, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle