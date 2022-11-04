BBC Admits ‘Gleeful’ Reaction to Boris Failure Broke Impartiality Rules

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has admitted that a presenter who suggested she was “gleeful” over Boris Johnson’s failure to return as premier broke impartiality rules.

As a public broadcaster, funded by a television licence which every British resident who watches live television must pay, even if none of it is BBC content, or face criminal fines backed by imprisonment for non-payment, the BBC and its representatives are legally required to be politically impartial.

While this is a duty that many conservatives and even some veteran BBC broadcasters do not believe they fulfil especially well, they were forced to give the appearance of taking some sort of action after presenter Martine Croxall seemingly expressed open glee over the failure of Boris Johnson’s bid to return as Conservative Party leader and, by extension, Prime Minister.

“Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well, I am,” the presenter declared on the programme The Papers as Johnson buckled and bowed out of the contest, which Rishi Sunak — rejected by ordinary Conservative Party members mere weeks previously — went on to win uncontested, with members not being asked for their approval a second time.

Croxall’s “remarks and reactions… caused a significant risk the audience could believe opinions were being expressed on the Conservative leadership contest,” the BBC has now concluded — as if there is some doubt as to whether her opinions on said contest were indeed being expressed.

The broadcaster added that “[t]taken together” with Croxall failing to adequately counter and challenge guests on The Papers critical of Johnson, the programme “did not meet our editorial standards, as it gave the audience the opportunity to infer an editorial position on the part of the BBC. This does not accord with the BBC’s commitment to editorial impartiality.”

However, what this admission of fault actually amounts to is unclear, with the BBC itself reporting that “Croxall is back presenting on Friday” without any obvious consequences.

There is no indication in the BBC’s coverage of its investigation that Croxall has offered an apology for her behaviour.

BBC presenter Martine Croxall asks “Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am!” The news broke just minutes earlier that Boris Johnson had pulled out of the race to become PM. Some viewers said they’ve complained to Ofcom claiming it breaches BBC impartiality. pic.twitter.com/Av2s8ASfdM — Gareth Davies (@GD10) October 24, 2022

