Only Five of 317 Islamist Threats Actually Deported from Germany

German authorities have only deported five of some 317 Islamist threats known to be currently residing in the country this year, official data has revealed.

In response to a question posed by the populist Alternative für Deutschland party, Germany’s Federal Government has confirmed that only five Islamist threats have been deported this year.

This is compared to the 317 threats thought to be currently residing in the country, prompting criticism from German populists that the government is not living up to a promise to crack down on dangerous foreign nationals.

According to a report by Die Welt, Germany claims to have deported a total of 17 people belonging to the “Islamist spectrum” in the first nine months of this year.

However, only five individuals deemed to be a “threat” to the country have actually been deported within this time period, with individuals being sent back to the nations of Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey and Lebanon.

One further individual deemed to be a threat was deported back to Italy under the Dublin regulation, which allows countries signed up to the agreement to send a migrant back to the first European country that they arrived in, without having first to consider an asylum claim.

In an attempt to explain the poor figures, authorities have claimed that they are having difficulty deporting a significant number of the 317 Islamist threats in the country due to their country of origin.

For example, Germany currently has a moratorium on deporting individuals back to Syria, while deportations to Afghanistan have also been frozen since the Taliban took over the country in 2021.

Deportations to the Russian Republic of Chechnya — a majority-Muslim part of the Russian Federation — have since also reportedly ground to a halt seemingly as a result of tensions sparked by the Ukraine war.

Such excuses have seemingly failed to convince opposition parties in Germany, with one AfD member attacking the so-called “traffic light” coalition government for failing to live up to its promise to increase deportations.

“The widely announced deportation offensive by Interior Minister [Nancy] Faeser has not materialized,” Bundestag representative Martin Hess said regarding the situation.

Despite the criticisms, Germany is not alone in failing to deport significant numbers of dangerous migrants from their country, with France, in particular, coming under a lot of fire recently over its lax deportation measures.

With authorities having repeatedly failed to deport criminal migrants to their country of origin, a number of serious crimes have been committed by those handed deportation orders.

Perhaps the most notable of these that have not directly been related to terrorism was the recent torture, rape, and murder of 12-year-old French girl Lola Daviet last month.

A 24-year-old Algerian illegal has since been indicted for the murder of a child under 15, rape of a child, as well as charges of torture and barbarism and concealment of a corpse over the case.

It was since revealed that the suspect had already been issued a deportation order prior to the murder, and was legally obliged to be out of France by the end of September.

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle